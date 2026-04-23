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Victoria Memorial Hall In Collaboration With Manipal Hospitals Organises CPR Training & Heart Health Awareness Programme
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Kolkata, 22 April 2026: Victoria Memorial Hall (VMH) organised a CPR Training and Heart Health Awareness Programme at the Durbar Hall, in collaboration with Manipal Hospitals, as part of its continued efforts to strengthen emergency preparedness, staff capacity-building, and public health awareness in high-footfall public institutions.
The programme was graced by Mr Thierry Morel, Consul General of France in Kolkata, as Chief Guest, and Dibyendu Barua, Indian Chess Grandmaster, as Guest of Honour.
With an average annual footfall of over 3 million visitors, Victoria Memorial Hall is among the highest footfall museums in India. Recognising the critical importance of preparedness in such a public space, the programme focused on equipping VMH staff and participants with practical CPR skills and awareness of cardiac emergencies, alongside preventive heart-health measures.
The technical sessions were led by senior medical professionals from Manipal Hospitals, including Dr Sumanta Chatterjee, Consultant Cardiologist, who delivered a heart health awareness talk, and Dr Kishen Goel, Head of the Department, Emergency Medicine, who conducted a hands-on CPR training session.
The initiative aligns with the national emphasis on preventive healthcare and skill development under the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly through programmes such as Fit India and Skill India, which stress health awareness, preparedness, and life-saving skills.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sayan Bhattacharya, Secretary & Curator, Victoria Memorial Hall, stated:“Given the scale of public engagement at Victoria Memorial Hall, emergency readiness is a functional necessity. Training staff in CPR and basic emergency response strengthens institutional preparedness while contributing to the broader national focus on health awareness and skill development. As VMH is also currently observing Swachhata Pakhwada, this programme assumes added significance, as it directly benefits our Safai Mitras and frontline staff by equipping them with essential life-saving skills and heart health awareness, thereby reinforcing a culture of care, dignity of labour, and well-being within the institution.”
In today's context, museums are no longer limited to being repositories of art and history; they function as dynamic and inclusive public spaces where communities gather, engage, and interact. With this evolving role comes a deeper responsibility to ensure not only cultural enrichment but also public safety and well-being. The ability to respond effectively during medical emergencies in such public spaces is therefore vital. In accordance with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the initiative reinforces the understanding that cleanliness, health, and preparedness are intrinsically linked, extending the idea of Swachhata beyond physical spaces to human well-being and institutional responsibility.
Victoria Memorial Hall laces on record its sincere appreciation for the support and expertise of Mr Anil Kumar Malawat, Associate Director, Manipal Hospitals; Dr Sumanta Chatterjee, Consultant Cardiologist; and Dr Kishen Goel, Head of the Department, Emergency Medicine, and all the members of the Manipal Hospitals team whose professional guidance and hands-on training were central to the successful conduct of this programme.
Through such initiatives, Victoria Memorial Hall continues to integrate heritage stewardship with social responsibility, skill-building, and public welfare.
Dr Sumanta Chatterjee, Consultant Cardiologist mentioned,“I thank Victoria Memorial for providing this forum where we can discuss about heart health since cardiovascular diseases have become very common in the country. We are witnessing a rise in heart attack especially among the younger people, thus it becomes crucial to maintain a healthy lifestyle on the very first note. Timely intervention and routine check-up plays a vital role in saving lives of many people so I urge everyone present here to not to avoid any unusual symptom such as shortness of breath, chest discomfort and pain in arms, neck & jaw. I would also request people to spread awareness among their peers so that more people can be saved on time.”
Dr Kishen Goel, HOD Emergency, said,“CPR (Cardiac Pulmonary Resuscitation) training is one of the most important training and we aim to equip maximum number of people so that we all ready to face an emergency situation. Today at Victoria Memorial we aimed to ensure the handson-training is provided to all the staff and I thank the entire team for their support and cooperation.”
About Victoria Memorial Hall (VMH):
As a leading museum and cultural space, VMH is dedicated to creating immersive educational and cultural experiences for its audiences. By curating new exhibitions from time to time, VMH showcases artworks by Indian and international artists from its reserved collection to the public, to provide insights into India's rich historical heritage. Through its activities to engage students and visitors, VMH consistently strives to create awareness and instill a sense of pride in its Indian and international visitors towards the shared tangible and intangible cultural heritage of India.
The programme was graced by Mr Thierry Morel, Consul General of France in Kolkata, as Chief Guest, and Dibyendu Barua, Indian Chess Grandmaster, as Guest of Honour.
With an average annual footfall of over 3 million visitors, Victoria Memorial Hall is among the highest footfall museums in India. Recognising the critical importance of preparedness in such a public space, the programme focused on equipping VMH staff and participants with practical CPR skills and awareness of cardiac emergencies, alongside preventive heart-health measures.
The technical sessions were led by senior medical professionals from Manipal Hospitals, including Dr Sumanta Chatterjee, Consultant Cardiologist, who delivered a heart health awareness talk, and Dr Kishen Goel, Head of the Department, Emergency Medicine, who conducted a hands-on CPR training session.
The initiative aligns with the national emphasis on preventive healthcare and skill development under the vision of Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly through programmes such as Fit India and Skill India, which stress health awareness, preparedness, and life-saving skills.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Sayan Bhattacharya, Secretary & Curator, Victoria Memorial Hall, stated:“Given the scale of public engagement at Victoria Memorial Hall, emergency readiness is a functional necessity. Training staff in CPR and basic emergency response strengthens institutional preparedness while contributing to the broader national focus on health awareness and skill development. As VMH is also currently observing Swachhata Pakhwada, this programme assumes added significance, as it directly benefits our Safai Mitras and frontline staff by equipping them with essential life-saving skills and heart health awareness, thereby reinforcing a culture of care, dignity of labour, and well-being within the institution.”
In today's context, museums are no longer limited to being repositories of art and history; they function as dynamic and inclusive public spaces where communities gather, engage, and interact. With this evolving role comes a deeper responsibility to ensure not only cultural enrichment but also public safety and well-being. The ability to respond effectively during medical emergencies in such public spaces is therefore vital. In accordance with the national vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, the initiative reinforces the understanding that cleanliness, health, and preparedness are intrinsically linked, extending the idea of Swachhata beyond physical spaces to human well-being and institutional responsibility.
Victoria Memorial Hall laces on record its sincere appreciation for the support and expertise of Mr Anil Kumar Malawat, Associate Director, Manipal Hospitals; Dr Sumanta Chatterjee, Consultant Cardiologist; and Dr Kishen Goel, Head of the Department, Emergency Medicine, and all the members of the Manipal Hospitals team whose professional guidance and hands-on training were central to the successful conduct of this programme.
Through such initiatives, Victoria Memorial Hall continues to integrate heritage stewardship with social responsibility, skill-building, and public welfare.
Dr Sumanta Chatterjee, Consultant Cardiologist mentioned,“I thank Victoria Memorial for providing this forum where we can discuss about heart health since cardiovascular diseases have become very common in the country. We are witnessing a rise in heart attack especially among the younger people, thus it becomes crucial to maintain a healthy lifestyle on the very first note. Timely intervention and routine check-up plays a vital role in saving lives of many people so I urge everyone present here to not to avoid any unusual symptom such as shortness of breath, chest discomfort and pain in arms, neck & jaw. I would also request people to spread awareness among their peers so that more people can be saved on time.”
Dr Kishen Goel, HOD Emergency, said,“CPR (Cardiac Pulmonary Resuscitation) training is one of the most important training and we aim to equip maximum number of people so that we all ready to face an emergency situation. Today at Victoria Memorial we aimed to ensure the handson-training is provided to all the staff and I thank the entire team for their support and cooperation.”
About Victoria Memorial Hall (VMH):
As a leading museum and cultural space, VMH is dedicated to creating immersive educational and cultural experiences for its audiences. By curating new exhibitions from time to time, VMH showcases artworks by Indian and international artists from its reserved collection to the public, to provide insights into India's rich historical heritage. Through its activities to engage students and visitors, VMH consistently strives to create awareness and instill a sense of pride in its Indian and international visitors towards the shared tangible and intangible cultural heritage of India.
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