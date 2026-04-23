Riley Group Holdings, Inc. Launches To Acquire And Operate Essential Service Businesses Across The Gulf South

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BATON ROUGE, LA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riley Group Holdings, Inc. (“RGH”), a privately held investment firm, today announced its official launch with a long-term strategy to acquire, operate, and grow essential service businesses across Louisiana and the broader Gulf South region.

Founded by DeMarcus Riley, RGH is structured as a permanent capital holding company focused on disciplined acquisitions, operational excellence, and generational value creation. The firm targets businesses in fragmented, recession-resilient industries, including facility services, infrastructure maintenance, and route-based service operations.

“Riley Group Holdings was built to acquire great businesses and hold them indefinitely,” said DeMarcus Riley, Founder and President of RGH.“We are long-term partners to owners who care about their legacy, employees, and long-term success.”

RGH differentiates itself through a value-driven approach:



Long-Term Ownership: No predetermined exit timelines

Operator Mindset: Focus on operational improvements and cash flow discipline

Founder-Friendly Transitions: Preserving legacy, employees, and culture Disciplined Capital Allocation: Structured reinvestment and prudent distributions

The firm's geographic focus includes Louisiana, Texas Gulf Coast, Mississippi Gulf Coast, and Arkansas, with a commitment to building a durable portfolio of cash-flowing businesses that provide essential services to their communities.

Riley Group Holdings is actively seeking acquisition opportunities with the following characteristics:



$500,000 to $2,000,000 in Seller's Discretionary Earnings (SDE)

Established customer base with recurring or repeat revenue

Strong local reputation and defensible market position Opportunities for operational enhancement and growth

In addition to acquisitions, RGH is forming relationships with investors, lenders, and advisors who share its long-term investment philosophy.

About Riley Group Holdings, Inc.

Riley Group Holdings, Inc. is a Baton Rouge-based private holding company focused on acquiring and operating small to mid-sized businesses in essential service industries. The firm is committed to long-term ownership, disciplined capital allocation, and building generational wealth through business ownership.

Media Contact:

DeMarcus Riley

Founder & President

Riley Group Holdings, Inc.

Email: ...

Website: rileygroupholdings

Investor Inquiries:

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