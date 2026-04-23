Spain Provides Ukraine With 100 VAMTAC Armored Vehicles And Artillery Shells

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the media outlet Cadena SER.

It is noted that during her visit to Kyiv, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles confirmed to President Volodymyr Zelensky that the Ukrainian Border Guard Service will receive 100 VAMTAC armored tactical vehicle for its needs, with deliveries set to begin in early May.

The aid will also include 155-mm shells for artillery units.

“This cooperation demonstrates our country's commitment to defending democratic values, freedom, and achieving a just and lasting peace,” Robles said.

Enemy increases pressure in Hryshyne, Donetsk region, situation worsens - 7th Corps of Air Assault Forces

As reported by Ukrinform, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles arrived in Kyiv on a visi on April 22. She had previously emphasized on multiple occasions Madrid's continued military support for Ukraine.

Photo: Enrique Freire, flickr