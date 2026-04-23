Dutch Analyst: Ukrainian Army Likely Among Best-Trained In Europe

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed in a comment to Ukrinform by Patrick Bolder, a strategic analyst and defense expert, a fellow at the Hague Centre for Strategic Studies (HCSS), and a former lieutenant colonel in the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

“Joint drone production is the right move, as it will become a crucial capability in the future. The Netherlands currently lacks capabilities both for using drones and for defending against them. And I think we can learn a lot from Ukraine thanks to its firsthand experience on the front lines,” he said.

According to him,“this will also strengthen our defense system. And I think this should be the way forward, because Ukraine is likely one of the best-prepared armies in Europe, defending European norms and values. We can learn a lot from Ukraine. Ukraine's security is key to Europe's security. I think the Dutch government understands this well. We cannot afford to fall behind in the field of drones, drone development, and defense against them. Ukraine will play a key role in ensuring Europe's security.”

He also commented on Russian threats to take“retaliatory measures” against European countries hosting joint ventures with Ukraine for drone production, stating,“As for Russia's threats against Dutch companies-this is to be expected. The threats will likely manifest more in the realm of cyber and hybrid warfare, particularly attacks on computer systems. We must be prepared for possible acts of sabotage or infiltration of enterprises. But in reality, every company must be prepared for this.”

The Dutch analyst emphasized that“we need to stay calm and keep working.”

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According to him, Europe must strengthen its own position as quickly as possible to avoid external pressure, while maintaining strategic relations with the U.S.

“We need to strike a balance: maintain relations with the U.S., but gradually reduce our dependence on them,” he emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Netherlands has signed a partnership agreemen with Ukraine and is investing EUR 248 million in drones.

Photo courtesy of Patrick Bolder