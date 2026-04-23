Program Convenor, Criminology, University of Newcastle

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Dr Alice Neikirk competed a PhD at the Australian National University and currently teaches criminology at the University of Newcastle. She is the 2024 Fellow for the History Council of South Australia. In 2023, she co-founded of the Newcastle Migration Research Network. This network brings academics, practitioners, students, and people with lived experiences as refugees together to co-create solutions for complex issues across the migration journey. She has published broadly on the experience of the Bhutanese refugees both in refugee camps and resettled in Australia. Currently, she is working on a research project with lawyers who provide publicly funded legal aid in Australia.

–present Lecturer, University of Newcastle

2016 The Australian National University, Doctorate of Philosophy (Anthropology)

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