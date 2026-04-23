US Lawmakers Mark Pahalgam Attack Anniversary At Capitol Hill Exhibit

American lawmakers from both sides of the aisle stood in solemn solidarity with India on Wednesday (local time), attending an exhibition at Capitol Hill organised by the Embassy of India to commemorate the first anniversary of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, one of the deadliest assaults on civilians in the Kashmir Valley in recent memory.

'The Human Cost of Terrorism' Exhibition

The exhibition, titled 'The Human Cost of Terrorism', opened its doors to members of Congress, diplomats, and members of the public on the evening of April 22, exactly twelve months after gunmen opened fire on tourists in the scenic mountain resort town, claiming 26 lives and wounding dozens more.

Photographs, testimonies from survivors, and personal effects of victims formed the centrepiece of the display, which sought to put human faces to the statistics of political violence. Curated by the Indian embassy's cultural team, the exhibition drew an emotional response from visitors who paused at portraits of the dead-- among them honeymooners, pilgrims, and a retired schoolteacher from Gujarat.

The attendance of Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike was notable in Washington's current partisan climate. Several members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate India Caucus were present at the opening reception, signalling broad congressional sympathy for India's position that cross-border terrorism must be met with coordinated international pressure.

US Lawmakers Condemn Terrorism, Reaffirm Support

Speaking at the event, US Representative Lisa McClain strongly condemned terrorism and called for collective actions. She told ANI, "Terrorism is hate, and we don't stand for hate... So many times, people stand silent and think silence is agreement. We must stand with our partners and with our allies and to denounce hate, to denounce terrorism. Because that is what we were sent here to do, but that's also the right thing to do... I am happy to be here... this is just another example of where we stand together; we are stronger as a nation and as a nation together to fight this horrible atrocity."

India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said the exhibition was meant to honour the victims of terrorism globally and reiterate the need for unity. He told ANI, "The event here this evening, which the Embassy of India has organised, is essentially an event to honour the members of the innocent lives lost to terrorism in the last few years across the world... Today marks the one-year anniversary of the terrorised Pahalgam in which 26 innocent Indian civilians were killed by armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir... The special exhibition today essentially serves to remind us of a few things. One, the scourge of terror upon humanity is very much bent upon destroying our societies. The countries in the world need to come together and remain determined to defeat terrorism... PM Modi is very clear has been very clear in terms of his unwavering resolve of India in dealing with this purge and defeating it completely."

Congressman Bill Huizenga highlighted the shared experience of both countries in facing terrorism. He told ANI, "The India-US relationship is very important economically and strategically. We have a kinship with terrorist attacks that happen within our countries... I am glad India is here telling a story."

Congressman Brad Sherman emphasised deeper cooperation and action against terror groups. He told ANI, "We are natural partners... That partnership should be economic, and we have to get rid of the ridiculous terror that has been... We have to open the Strait of Hormuz from either American blockade or Iranian blockade, and we have to fight the outrageous terrorist organisations, which on April 22nd in your country killed people on the basis of their religion in Kashmir... Our intelligence services need to work together, and we need to demand that those countries that shelter terrorism, including Pakistan, clamp down on these organisations."

Action Against Pakistan-Based Groups Urged

He also urged action against Pakistan-based groups. He added, "As the World focuses on Islamabad for the talks that are taking place or not taking place, we have to use this opportunity to demand that the Pakistani government clamp down on the LeT."

Remembering victims, Sherman added, "America and India are united because we are the oldest democracy and India is the largest democracy. We are also united in mourning the victims of terrorism... I would like to remember the Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal... It was only 6 days after his wedding that Lieutenant Narwal was viciously killed in attacks by terrorists targeting Hindus. His wife witnessed his death."

Congressman David Taylor called for coordinated global efforts to tackle terrorism. He said, "India is a hugely important ally of the United States. We have to have a coordinated policy to deal with it (terrorism) and react to it as a team. Not just India and the US, but all of our Western allies."

On Iran-related tensions, he added, "That has to end, and I know it's coordinated by Iran in a lot of ways with their proxies in other nations. I think the message has been sent out clearly by the United States, and I'd like to see more buy-in with that from our NATO partners and other countries in the world that we're aligned with to recognise that the threat has to be put to an end."

Congressman Jonathan Jackson told ANI, "We have enormous respect for the Indian people and the Indian government... terrorism is a global problem. No one country can terminate terrorism on its own. Its global network... people have to fight back. We are here to also show our support, continue the strength and times and also celebrate our friendship."

Congressman Ro Khanna said, "There should be zero tolerance (towards terrorism). First, there was a tragedy during 9/11... and then when I was in India, the Taj Hotel was affected. I understood the human cause. We need, as democracies, to be fundamentally aligned against terror. It's one of the reasons I believe in the extraordinary partnership... We need to cooperate on intelligence sharing where it makes sense... We need to make sure that we're aggressive about taking on the terror threats."

The Capitol Hill exhibition arrives at a delicate moment in US-India relations, with Washington keen to deepen defence and technology ties with New Delhi even as it tries to manage escalatory pressures in South Asia. For many lawmakers in attendance, the event was as much about the bilateral relationship as it was about the victims themselves.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)