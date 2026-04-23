West Bengal Elections: Polling Underway For First Phase In Birbhum

Polling is underway at a polling station in Birbhum as voting began at 7 am for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on Thursday, with officials confirming that arrangements are in place for a smooth process. Polling personnel and security forces were deployed early in the morning to ensure the orderly conduct of voting, with procedures being followed as per the Election Commission guidelines.

Smooth Conduct and Technical Readiness

Presiding Officer Swati Sarkar Pal said that security and booth-level arrangements have been streamlined to facilitate voters. She said, "Security personnel will manage things outside and send voters inside. BLO plays an important role in these elections and sends the voters inside to cast a vote."

The Presiding Officer further informed that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) are functioning properly and contingency measures are in place in case of any technical issue. "EVM is working fine. If any issue comes up, we will inform the sector officer, and the machine will be replaced within 15 minutes," she added.

High-Voltage Electoral Contest

Meanwhile, West Bengal is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is aiming for a fourth consecutive term, while the BJP, which secured 77 seats in the previous election, is making a renewed push to form the government in the state.

Election Details

In West Bengal, the parties are contesting against one another for 294 Assembly seats. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the first phase covers 152 Assembly constituencies, while the second phase includes 142 seats. There are a total of 1,478 candidates in the fray in this phase. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4. (ANI)

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