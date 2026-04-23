US Blockade On Iran: CENTCOM Turns Back 31 Vessels, Mostly Tankers

United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed on Thursday that American forces "have directed 31 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of the US blockade against Iran". According to military officials, the bulk of these intercepted ships were identified as oil tankers. In an operational update released via social media, the military command noted that the maritime enforcement actions have seen high levels of cooperation. The statement highlighted that "the majority of vessels have complied with US directions" following interception in the region. U.S. forces have directed 31 vessels to turn around or return to port as part of the U.S. blockade against Iran. twitter/lG5ACEt7LR - U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 23, 2026

Scale of the Naval Operation

The scale of the mission underscores a significant escalation in regional maritime security. CENTCOM disclosed that "the operation to blockade Iranian ports involves more than 10,000 US troops, 17 warships and more than 100 aircraft".

Tensions Flare in Strait of Hormuz

This massive naval enforcement has triggered a volatile reaction in the Middle East, with tensions boiling over on Wednesday after Iranian forces opened fire on three commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, successfully seizing two of them. The maritime confrontation represents a significant spike in hostilities within the strategic waterway, occurring only 24 hours after US President Donald Trump opted to prolong a ceasefire while simultaneously upholding the American blockade.

US Pushes for Diplomacy Amid Ceasefire

Amidst this friction, the Trump administration is reportedly pushing for a more consistent diplomatic engagement from Tehran as the precarious ceasefire persists. According to White House officials, the President is pursuing a "unified" stance from the Iranian leadership regarding American overtures aimed at de-escalating the regional crisis.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that the US has refrained from setting a formal deadline for the current truce extension, suggesting a cautious strategy by Washington while communication lines remain open. Nevertheless, Leavitt emphasised that a non-negotiable requirement for any permanent agreement would involve Iran consenting to surrender its entire stockpile of enriched uranium.

Iran Denounces Blockade as 'Act of War'

Despite the extension of the truce, the US has made it clear that the cessation of hostilities remains strictly conditional. President Trump asserted that the naval blockade will persist until such time as Tehran presents a formal proposal and discussions lead to a definitive outcome. In response, Iranian authorities have reacted with sharp condemnation, further deepening the diplomatic rift. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi characterised the naval restrictions as an "act of war" and a direct breach of the existing ceasefire, cautioning that Tehran is ready to oppose any measures it perceives as coercive tactics. (ANI)

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