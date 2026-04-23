AIADMK's EPS Casts Vote, Expresses 100% Confidence In Alliance Win

NDA Leaders Express Confidence After Voting

Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and AIADMK General Secretary and candidate from Edappadi constituency, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, on Thursday exercised his franchise at the Panchayat Union Primary School polling station in Siluvalpalayam for the ongoing Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Speaking with the media after casting his vote, EPS encouraged the electorate to cast their votes and exercise their democratic rights. He also exerted huge confidence in the victory of the AIADMK-BJP alliance. "In the ongoing assembly general elections, I kindly request all the voters to go to the polling booths and exercise their democratic right. I am 100 per cent confident. The election has just begun today. Polling started this morning. Now, voters across Tamil Nadu are going to the polling booths and casting their votes. We are seeing that on television," EPS said.

Additionally, AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran has cast his vote for the ongoing polls. He exuded confidence in the victory of the AIADMK-BJP alliance, noting it as important for the "development of Tamil Nadu." Speaking with the media, he said, "This drug availability in Tamil Nadu is a major issue. So, in order to have a peaceful life and development in Tamil Nadu, the PM Modi-led alliance and the AIADMK government should be formed in Tamil Nadu. It will be good for the development of Tamil Nadu."

Earlier, Tamilisai Soundarajan the BJP candidate from Mylapore assembly constituency, expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s victory. "This is the democratic celebration. Each and everyone should take part in this democratic celebration. I am very happy, I am a candidate, as well as a voter. With all the blessings of the people of Tamil Nadu, NDA will win even in Mylapore with the blessings of God and the people, I will raise the voice of women in the Assembly," she said.

P Soundararajan, her husband also echoed the confidence."I have gone around the entire constituency. It is going to be a huge success for NDA, especially for my wife in Mylapore. The unmet demands will be met by the wife. We are very confident of the victory," P Soundararajan told ANI.

Election Details and Main Contest

Polling for the Assembly elections began in Tamil Nadu amid tight security on Thursday. The voting will conclude at 6:00 pm today. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik said that the state's electorate comprises over 5.73 crore voters, featuring 2,93,04,905 female voters, 2,80,30,658 male voters, and 7,728 third-gender voters. The poll body is also catering to 14,59,039 first-time voters and 68,501 service voters, with 4,18,541 postal votes already received.

Furthermore, 62 counting centres have already been established to ensure a smooth process after the high-stakes voting concludes.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. With the DMK banking on its Dravidian 2.0 model, the AIADMK-led NDA is fighting for a comeback. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)