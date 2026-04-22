Bengal Polls: International Delegates Witness Ongoing 1St Phase Voting In Siliguri

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 23 (IANS) With the voting underway in 152 constituencies scattered over 16 districts in West Bengal in the first phase of the Assembly polls, international delegates accompanied by the officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) visited some polling stations of Darjeeling district on Thursday, and witnessed the ongoing polling process.

The polling booths in the Darjeeling district that the international delegates visited included a few in Siliguri and one in Matigara.

“They appreciated the efficient management and festive environment of the polls. They also applauded the webcasting measures at polling stations, along with the assured minimum facilities such as wheelchairs, drinking water, shade, and seating arrangements for elderly and PwD (persons with disabilities) voters,” read a social media statement by the ECI in the matter.

It is learnt that as part of the ECI's international election visitors' programme (IEVP) 2026, a 13-member delegation from countries like Namibia, Georgia, Nepal, the Philippines, Switzerland, Kenya, and International IDEA is currently in West Bengal to review the first phase of the state Assembly elections.

According to the ECI, the purpose of the IEVP is to showcase best electoral practices in the country and strengthen global cooperation with election management bodies throughout the world.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has been moving around from one polling booth to another within his native Assembly constituency of Nandigram in East Midnapore district, where he is contesting this time as well.

Speaking to the media persons during his movement, he said, unlike previous elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress supporters this time have not been able to disrupt the polling process so far.

“The hooliganism on the part of the ruling party activists, especially as regards to voters' intimidation, started from the night before the polling day in previous elections. However, because of the blanket security coverage this time over the polls, they could not conduct the same hooliganism this time. I am hopeful that during the polling day also, the same situation will prevail and the polling will be peaceful,” Adhikari said.

Besides Nandigram, Adhikari this time is contesting simultaneously from Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata, where he is pitted against the Trinamool Congress candidate and the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee. The polling in Bhabanipur will be in the second phase on April 29.

Important BJP leaders and also party candidate like fashion designer-turned-politician and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator, Agnimitra Paul, former national vice president of the BJP, Dilip Ghosh, and Mayor of the Trinamool Congress-run Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMS), cast their votes early and then started moving from one place to another. The polling has been peaceful so far, with security personnel being overalert this time.