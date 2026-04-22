Subhash Ghai Recalls Daring To Make 'Taal' Without A 'Villain, Violence' Wonders If 'Taal 2' Is Possible Today

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Veteran ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai sparked nostalgia as he revisited one of his most iconic films, Taal while reflecting on the risks he took while making it years ago.

Sharing a still from the movie featuring Akshaye Khanna and Anil Kapoor, the director spoke about creating a story that was different from the usual selling points of movies of that era in Bollywood.

He wrote,““PEACE OR PASSION?

COSMIC OR COSMETIC?

INNER OR OUTER?

Is the story of TAAL - a film i dared to make

With no villain. No sex. No violence

Is story even GenZ n alpha love it today.

N become a memorable.

Can we make TAAL 2? Today

Is a question in my mind.”

Reflecting on the film, Subhash Ghai highlighted how Taal stood apart from mainstream cinema and not relied on sex, violence or villain, but despite that is still loved by Gen Z and Alpha.

Talking about Taal, the movie released in 1999, and was directed by Subhash Ghai. The movie starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshaye Khanna, and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.

The movie revolved around a love story between a simple village girl, Mansi, and a young boy from a wealthy business family, Manav, whose relationship is tested by class differences, ambition, and misunderstandings.

Anil Kapoor played Vikrant Kapoor, a flamboyant music producer who sees immense potential in Mansi and later falls in love with her.

The movie's music was composed by A. R. Rahman and became a a huge highlight. Songs like“Taal Se Taal Mila,”“Ishq Bina,”“Ramta Jogi,” and“Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye” continue to enjoy immense popularity even after three decades.

For the uninitiated, actor Shahid Kapoor was also associated with Taal.

Before making his acting debut, Shahid had appeared as a background dancer in the song“Kahin Aag Lage Lag Jaaye,” where he was seen dancing behind Aishwarya Rai as part of the dance troupe.

Talking about Subhash Ghai, the filmmaker is known for delivering several memorable films over the years, has been behind classics like Karz, Ram Lakhan, Saudagar, and Pardes.

He also introduced Jackie Shroff and Meenakshi Seshadri to Bollywood with Hero in 1983.

–IANS

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