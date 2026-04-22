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Qatar Extends Tax Return Deadline


2026-04-22 11:03:22
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) General Tax Authority (GTA) has given taxpayers an additional window to file their 2025 tax returns, pushing the deadline to June 30, 2026.

The extension covers all entities and individuals subject to Income Tax Law No 24 of 2018, including tax-exempt companies, firms owned by Qatari or GCC nationals residing in Qatar, and private associations and institutions - among them charitable and public benefit organisations.

General Tax Authority taxpayers 2025 tax returns

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Gulf Times

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