Qatar Extends Tax Return Deadline

The extension covers all entities and individuals subject to Income Tax Law No 24 of 2018, including tax-exempt companies, firms owned by Qatari or GCC nationals residing in Qatar, and private associations and institutions - among them charitable and public benefit organisations.

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