Responsible Development: Msheireb Properties Shines At Green World Awards

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Msheireb Properties - Qatar's leading sustainable developer - has won a Green World Award 2026 for its flagship city, Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Recognised in the building & construction sector within the sustainability category, the award celebrates the district's exceptional environmental standards and alignment with global best practices. The award was formally presented recently at a ceremony at Cardiff Castle in Wales, United Kingdom.

The Green World Awards, organised by the independent, non-profit Green Organisation, recognise and promote outstanding environmental achievements worldwide. Among the leading global environmental awards, entries are evaluated for innovation, sustainability, and contribution to responsible development. Msheireb Downtown Doha was selected from over 500 international nominations, honoured for its excellence in sustainable urban design, energy efficiency, and environmental stewardship.

Msheireb Properties CEO, Ali al-Kuwari, said:“Receiving this award validates our long-term vision to further develop our district that is not only modern and functional but also deeply committed to environmental responsibility. To be recognised by The Green Organisation on a global level confirms that Msheireb Downtown Doha continues to lead in sustainable urban regeneration. This award inspires us to continue innovating and advancing sustainable solutions that benefit both the community and the environment.”

Msheireb Properties has also been invited to receive the Green World Ambassador status. This designation includes the opportunity to feature Msheireb Downtown Doha in The Green Book, the only international work of reference on environmental best practice. This publication allows organisations and governments around the world to learn from the sustainable strategies successfully implemented in Doha, showcasing the project as a model of innovation and environmental stewardship.

This achievement follows Msheireb Properties' recognition at the 2025 Green Apple Awards, where the company won the 'Beautiful Buildings' award for Msheireb Mosque and the 'Environment Best Practice–Built Environment' award for Msheireb Downtown Doha. These consecutive international wins underscore Msheireb Properties' consistent leadership and commitment to pioneering sustainable urban regeneration, placing the company among a select group of global organisations recognised year after year for environmental excellence.

As the world's first sustainable downtown regeneration development, Msheireb Downtown Doha combines modern technology with Qatari architectural design to reduce environmental effects. The city uses district cooling, solar power, water saving systems, pedestrian areas and recycled building materials.

Msheireb Properties Green World Award 2026 Msheireb Downtown Doha