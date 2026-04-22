US, Iran Seize Ships As Hormuz In Crosshairs

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The United States and Iran have each seized vessels in escalating tit-for-tat maritime actions, as the two-month-old war between Washington and Tehran shows no sign of resolution despite an uneasy ceasefire.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy captured two container ships - the Panama-flagged MSC Francesca and the Liberia-flagged Epaminondas - as they attempted to exit the Strait of Hormuz Wednesday, marking Tehran's first seizures since the conflict began in February. A third vessel, the Liberia-flagged Euphoria, was fired upon but escaped undamaged, later reaching Fujairah in the UAE.

On the other side of the standoff, the US military has intercepted at least three Iranian-flagged tankers in Asian waters - diverting them away from positions near India, Malaysia and Sri Lanka - while US Central Command said it had directed 29 vessels in total to turn around or return to port since imposing its blockade.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported the seizures, with the IRGC Navy warning that any disruption to order and safety in the strait would constitute a "red line." The Epaminondas, operated by Greek firm Technomar Shipping, reported being struck by gunfire and rocket-propelled grenades from an IRGC gunboat about 20 nautical miles northwest of Oman, sustaining damage to its bridge. Its 21-strong crew of Ukrainians and Filipinos was reported safe. The vessel is believed to be heading to Bandar Abbas. The MSC Francesca was hit by gunfire about eight nautical miles west of Iran but was not damaged. Montenegro's maritime affairs minister confirmed four Montenegrin seafarers were aboard and said negotiations with the Iranian side were under way.

Among the Iranian vessels intercepted by US forces, the supertanker Dorena - fully loaded with 2mn barrels of crude - was last seen off southern India's coast three days ago and is now under escort by a US Navy destroyer in the Indian Ocean. The Iranian-flagged Deep Sea supertanker, partly loaded, was last seen off Malaysia a week ago, while the smaller Sevin, carrying 65% of its 1 million-barrel capacity, was also intercepted near Malaysia. US forces may also have intercepted the Derya tanker, which failed to discharge its Iranian oil cargo in India before a sanctions waiver expired on Sunday.

The strait, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's daily oil and gas supply transits, has seen traffic collapse from around 130 vessels a day to just a handful. Iran imposed restrictions following US and Israeli bombing raids on 28 February, effectively bringing commercial traffic to a standstill. The disruption has triggered the worst energy supply shock in history, pushing Brent crude above $100 a barrel Wednesday for the first time in more than two weeks as global consumption outpaces supply and reserves dwindle.

"The latest seizures make clear, even an 'open' Strait of Hormuz is not a safe Strait of Hormuz for seafarers, ships and cargo," said Peter Sand, chief analyst at freight intelligence platform Xeneta.

Peace talks remain on hold, with the fate of the waterway unresolved. "The Iran war and strait closing are unprecedented and there is no line of sight on a final outcome and timing, creating the potential for more headline noise and volatility," wrote Jonathan Chappell, senior managing director at investment bank Evercore.

A Western maritime security source said US forces were deliberately targeting Iranian vessels in open waters rather than near the strait itself, to avoid the hazard of floating mines during operations.

United States Iran ceasefire