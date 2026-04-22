MENAFN - Caribbean News Global) By Dionne Best

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, (GIS) – Barbados must undergird its ability to strengthen its relationship with Korea as it seeks cooperation on training and development in diplomatic relations and financial investment in battery storage technology in the renewable energy sector.

Senior mnister of foreign affairs and foreign trade, senator Christopher Sinckler, made this assertion at a recent courtesy call with the non-resident ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Barbados, Seijoong Kwon.

The high-level discussion centered around investment in youth and education, development in the areas of healthcare and agriculture, and building capacity to improve Barbados' social services system.

Ambassador Kwon shared that it is necessary to diversify energy resources and recognise the importance of global citizenship.

Both officials agreed on the introduction of youth exchanges, jointly expressing the view that such collaborative programmes would impact the lives of young people who would be exposed to new cultures, cuisine and the ongoing development of the respective countries.

Further discussion will be held on developing infrastructure, the maritime sector, sports and culture.

Present at the courtesy call were director-general, Donna Forde; foreign service officer, Deirdre Holder; first secretary and deputy head of mission, Young June Kim; and researcher, Seung-ok Ryu.

Barbados established diplomatic relations with South Korea on November 15, 1977.

The post Barbados – Korea commit to developing bilateral partnership appeared first on Caribbean News Global.