Alpha Market Flow's Research Suggests New Prop Firms Struggle To Gain Trustpilot Reviews

DOVER, Del., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Market Flow released findings highlighting a challenge within the prop trading industry: newer firms are struggling to accumulate Trustpilot reviews. Their data suggest that structural shifts in review verification processes may be contributing to this challenge.

The prop trading industry has grown into a $20 billion global market, with over 2,000 firms competing for trader trust. Especially in an industry full of missed payouts and untrustworthy prop firms, gaining trust has become more challenging than ever.

Across multiple conversations in the prop trading space, the same frustration kept surfacing about something far less controllable: Trustpilot reviews.

For newer firms, this was becoming an operational challenge.

In an industry where third-party platforms influence perception more than brand messaging, Trustpilot has become critical infrastructure. A wave of negative reviews can damage credibility overnight. But a lack of reviews can be just as damaging.

While established firms continue to accumulate thousands of reviews, many newer entrants struggle to build even a fraction of that visibility.

At first, the explanation seemed obvious. Smaller user base. Less time in the market.

But patterns show that this isn't the case anymore.

Are new firms simply early in their journey, or are they entering a system that has fundamentally changed?

From Observation to Hypothesis

Alpha Market Flow, a PR agency specializing in prop firms, began to look at this more closely.

Across multiple newer firms, review growth on Trustpilot appeared slow, and often, completely stalled.

The initial assumption was that newer firms have fewer customers, hence generating fewer reviews.

But that explanation didn't fully align with what Alpha Market Flow observed.

This led to a more focused hypothesis: Are newer prop firms facing friction in accumulating Trustpilot reviews beyond just time in the market?

More specifically, could Trustpilot's evolving review verification system, particularly its AI-driven flagging processes, be limiting the rate at which reviews remain published?

Alpha Market Flow's clients indicated that while reviewers could initially submit organic reviews via Trustpilot, those reviews were later removed from the platform. Following the removal is an email from Trustpilot's Content Integrity team instructing the reviewer to submit proof of their interaction to reinstate the review.

This led to a refined hypothesis.

If users are required to complete verification steps post-submission of their review–such as submitting proof of purchase–a portion of reviews won't be reinstated. Over time, that reduces the number of reviews.

To test this, Alpha Market Flow analyzed 54 prop trading firms and over 235,000 Trustpilot reviews primarily from April 2025 to April 2026.

A Clear Pattern, But Not the Full Picture

Across the dataset, long-standing firms consistently held thousands of reviews, with averages exceeding 30,000 reviews. In contrast, most newer firms remained below a few hundred.

For traders comparing firms, the difference between 30,000 reviews and 250 directly shapes perception.

This disparity creates a structural challenge.

If visibility is driven by review volume, and review growth is not evenly distributed, then newer firms are operating at a disadvantage from the outset.

However, when Alpha Market Flow looked beyond total review counts and examined cumulative growth patterns, a different dynamic emerged.

The Growth Era Effect

One of the most surprising insights from the data is that review growth is heavily influenced by timing.

Firms that launched between 2021 and 2023 entered the market during a period of rapid industry expansion. User demand surged, participation increased, and review accumulation was easier.

This suggests that review growth is not just a function of duration in the market, but also when a firm enters the market.

This helps explain part of the gap. But if timing played such a major role in the past, what has changed for firms launching today?

The Exceptions That Challenge the Rule

If timing were the only factor, the conclusion would be simple.

But Alpha Market Flow's findings complicate that narrative.

Within the same group of newer firms, some have been growing at a pace that contradicts the broader trend.

This suggests that rapid review accumulation is still possible. But not universal.

Factors such as existing user bases and effective engagement strategies likely play a role. It is also possible that platform-level dynamics are not applied uniformly across all firms.

The result is a system that isn't entirely restrictive, but not entirely level either.

The“Dead Trajectory” Pattern

While some firms grow quickly, others start strong, accumulate early reviews, and show initial momentum. Then growth slows or nearly stops.

One plausible explanation lies in the review publication process itself.

If users are required to complete additional verification steps after the initial review submission, a portion of reviews are bound to drop off.

And for newer firms, that loss of momentum can be difficult to recover from.

Not All New Firms Are Equal

One of the clearest findings is the variation among newer firms.

A handful of firms accumulate thousands of reviews within their first year, while most remain below 50.

This gap is too wide to be explained by duration alone.

Instead, review growth appears to depend on a combination of factors, including acquisition strategy, brand positioning, and user engagement.

This suggests that structural friction may exist, but it does not affect all firms equally. A select few newer firms overcome it; while most newer firms struggle.

Final Insight

Alpha Market Flow's data suggest that newer firms are at a disadvantage, but not in an absolute way. Established firms clearly benefit from scale and momentum.

Whereas newer firms today appear to be operating in a more complex environment.

Therefore, newer firms may face friction in accumulating Trustpilot reviews, particularly as verification processes evolve, unless they have strong demand or engagement strategies in place.

And as platform-level systems continue to evolve, understanding these dynamics will become increasingly important for prop firms.

About Alpha Market Flow

Alpha Market Flow is a PR agency specializing in helping fintech companies measure and improve their public perception. They offer businesses actionable insights into how they are perceived by their stakeholders, enabling informed decisions for long-term success.

Contact

Sunday Adenekan

Alpha Market Flow

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