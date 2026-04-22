Author's Tranquility Press Announces A Provocative New Book That Challenges Widely Taught End Times Interpretations

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The History of the Future by Paul M. Steidl Examines Common Prophecy Beliefs Heard in Churches and on the Radio, Offering a Return to Perspectives Rooted in the Early Centuries of the Church

MARIETTA, GA - The History of the Future enters an ongoing debate in the world of Bible prophecy.

For generations, many American evangelicals have been taught a particular end times scenario. This included events such as a secret rapture, a seven‐year tribulation, the rise of an antichrist from a revived Roman Empire, and a millennial kingdom where restored temple sacrifices honor Christ, driven by bestselling books such as The Late Great Planet Earth.

That book alone sold more than 35 million copies. These teachings have also drawn large crowds to prophecy conferences.

But what if nearly all of this popular narrative is a relatively new invention, unknown to previous generations of Christians throughout history?

In The History of the Future, Paul M. Steidl does not simply challenge the popular end‐times narrative. He examines it critically, then reinterprets eschatology through Scripture. Drawing on Scripture and historical context, Steidl shows that the widely taught dispensationalist view, a theological system that emerged in the nineteenth century through the teachings of John Nelson Darby, represents a much later development not found in the earliest centuries of the church.

Using a contextual and literary approach to Scripture, Steidl argues that the Bible, read in its original context and literary genres, does not predict a rebuilt Jewish temple, a seven‐year tribulation, or a secret rapture. Instead, he maintains that the New Testament writers understood Old Testament prophecy as pointing directly to Jesus Christ and His work, and fulfilled in Christ and in those united to Him. What many take as future headlines, Steidl contends, are shadows that found their fulfillment in the first century, including events surrounding the destruction of Jerusalem in AD 70.

This is not an abstract theological debate. Steidl traces how a mistaken understanding of prophecy has, in some cases, contributed to certain forms of political support for a secular state, confusion over the role of modern Israel, and a Christian culture that often becomes more focused on escaping trouble than on enduring faithfully. He calls readers back to a more ancient, more hopeful, and more Christ‐centered vision of the future.

Written in clear, accessible prose, The History of the Future is neither a dry academic treatise nor a sensationalist tract. It is a thoughtful invitation to read Scripture in its original historical and literary context, not through the lens of today's news. The History of the Future is available on in paperback and eBook editions. Readers seeking a deeper, more biblically grounded understanding of what lies ahead will find a compelling guide.

About the Author

Paul M. Steidl is a lifelong student of Scripture who has taught Bible prophecy and church history in Sunday school settings. His journey from a young dispensationalist eager to decode prophecy charts to a seasoned teacher of the historic Christian understanding of the future is reflected on every page. Steidl writes with respect for those who hold different views but with an unshakable commitment to letting the Bible speak for itself.

About Author's Tranquility Press

Author's Tranquility Press is dedicated to publishing thoughtful, thought‐provoking works that engage the mind and stir the heart. Based in Marietta, the press champions authors who bring fresh clarity to timeless truths.