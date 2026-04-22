Calgary Assault Lawyer Chad Haggerty Provides Strategic Defence For Assault Charges Across Alberta

MENAFN - GetNews) CH Advocacy is a Calgary-based criminal defence firm led by Chad Haggerty. The firm focuses on assault charges, bail hearings, drug offences, and other criminal matters, providing strategic legal defence backed by real-world law enforcement experience.

Individuals facing assault charges in Calgary now have access to experienced, strategic legal support through Chad Haggerty, a dedicated Calgary assault lawyer and founder of CH Advocacy. With a strong background in law enforcement and criminal defence, Haggerty offers comprehensive legal services for clients dealing with a wide range of assault-related charges.

Assault charges in Canada can carry serious legal consequences, including fines, criminal records, and potential jail time. Whether the case involves simple assault, domestic assault, or assault with a weapon, early legal intervention is critical. CH Advocacy provides strategic defence solutions tailored to each client's situation, helping them navigate the legal system with confidence.

“Every assault case is unique, and the approach to defence must reflect that,” said Chad Haggerty.“My goal is to ensure that every client understands their rights and has a clear strategy in place from the very beginning.”

One of the key advantages CH Advocacy offers is Haggerty's extensive experience as a former RCMP officer. This background provides valuable insight into how investigations are conducted, how evidence is gathered, and where potential weaknesses may exist in a case. By leveraging this knowledge, the firm is able to build strong defence strategies that challenge the prosecution's position when necessary.







The firm's assault defence services cover a broad range of cases, including:



Domestic assault allegations

Assault causing bodily harm

Assault with a weapon Aggravated assault

In addition to defending clients in court, CH Advocacy also assists with bail hearings, ensuring that individuals have the best possible chance of securing release while their case proceeds. Early representation can significantly impact the outcome of both bail and trial stages.

Facing an assault charge can be overwhelming, particularly when it involves complex personal or family dynamics. CH Advocacy emphasizes a judgment-free approach, offering clients clear communication, practical guidance, and dedicated advocacy throughout the legal process.

“Being charged with assault can affect every aspect of a person's life,” Haggerty added.“We work closely with our clients to protect their rights, reputation, and future.”

With a growing need for reliable criminal defence services in Calgary and across Alberta, CH Advocacy continues to provide accessible and results-driven legal representation for those facing serious charges.

About CH Advocacy

CH Advocacy is a Calgary-based criminal defence firm led by Chad Haggerty. The firm focuses on assault charges, bail hearings, drug offences, and other criminal matters, providing strategic legal defence backed by real-world law enforcement experience.