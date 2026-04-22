Rebecca Evans's“Tangled By Blood: A Memoir In Verse” Receives The Literary Titan Book Award

MENAFN - GetNews) Rebecca Evans's Tangled by Blood: A Memoir in Verse has been honored with the Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing a powerful and uncompromising work that brings lyrical precision, emotional depth, and fearless storytelling to the page. In this acclaimed memoir in verse, Evans delivers a deeply affecting exploration of betrayal, survival, motherhood, and the long, difficult work of reclaiming one's story.

Some stories are too difficult to tell straight forward, and Tangled by Blood embraces that truth with remarkable artistry. The book follows the journey of a daughter, Rebecca, as she confronts the betrayal of her mother and the painful legacy of childhood deceit. As memories of her adopted sister's fierce protection resurface, and as Rebecca herself becomes a mother, she begins the difficult process of untangling old wounds and re-storying what it means to love, protect, and endure. Through poetry and prose, the memoir examines abuse, sexual trauma, addiction, suicide, and fractured intimacy, offering readers not a simplified redemption arc, but a hard-earned testament to love, resilience, and truth.

In its review, Literary Titan praised the book as“a harrowing and lyrical excavation” of childhood trauma and womanhood shaped in its aftermath. The review highlights Evans's unflinching voice, her emotionally resonant shifting perspectives, and her ability to transform pain into art that is both intimate and socially urgent. Literary Titan further recognized Tangled by Blood as“an emotionally stirring book” and commended Evans for creating a work that is“both a confession and a cathedral,” offering a necessary and unforgettable song of survival.

This award underscores the significance of Evans's contribution to contemporary memoir and poetry. Tangled by Blood stands apart for its formal daring and emotional honesty, illuminating the realities of trauma while also examining the complexities of mothering, memory, and generational healing. Readers of memoir, poetry, and survivor-centered literature will find in Evans's work a voice that is fierce, compassionate, and impossible to ignore.

Tangled by Blood: A Memoir in Verse is available now on Amazon. Readers, reviewers, book clubs, and literary communities are encouraged to discover this award-winning collection and experience the powerful voice that earned Rebecca Evans recognition from Literary Titan.

About the Author

Rebecca Evans is a Pushcart Prize-nominated essayist, poet, artist, and disabled veteran whose work explores survival, motherhood, disability, military experience, and Jewish heritage. She is the author of Tangled by Blood and Safe Handling, as well as the flash essay collection AfterBurn. Evans co-edited When There Are Nine, a tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and teaches high school teens in the juvenile justice system through journaling and visual art. She also co-hosts Radio Boise's Writer to Writer show. Evans holds two MFAs from the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe, one in creative nonfiction and one in poetry. Her work is known for guiding readers through the difficult and the heart-full with courage, insight, and compassion.