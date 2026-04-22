403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Markets Perk Over Ceasefire Extension
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Investors on both sides of the border took heart from yet another delay in ending the ceasefire in Iran, health-care and telecoms leading the charge.
The TSX Composite Index surged 146.81 points, to conclude Wednesday at 33,955.11
The Canadian dollar backed off 0.08 cents at 73.13 cents U.S.
Shares of miners led gains on the index; Silvercorp Metals bounced 83 cents, or 5.1%, to $17.11, AbraSilver Resources conquered $1.12 or 7%, to $17.10. Ivanhoe?Mines rose 78 cents or 6.8%, to $12.27, tracking higher gold and silver prices.
Among other stocks, Rogers Communications rose $6.10, or 13.5%, to $51.20, after the telecom company posted first-quarter revenue?slightly above estimates, as it?benefited from expanding its media and sports portfolio.
Metro fell $2.53, or 2.7%, to $90.35, after the grocer said the Laval labour dispute will have an impact on the company's third-quarter results.
Among health-care issues, Curaleaf sprang $1.09, or 25.9%, to $5.26, while Chartwell Retirement Residence picked up 14 cents to $20.54.
Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said the Revolutionary Guards had seized two vessels for maritime violations and escorted them to Iranian shores. It was the first time Iran has seized ships since the war began at the end of February.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange pulled higher 28.25 points, or 2.8%, to 1,050.86.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher, as health-care acquired 6.5%, telecoms popped 2.8%, materials jumped 1.3%.
The five laggards were weighed most by consumer staples, down 0.9%, while financials and industrials were each in the minus column 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump extended the U.S. ceasefire with Iran, while upbeat earnings reports also lifted sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded 341.27 points to 49,490.65.
The S&P 500 index climbed 73.9 points, or 1.1%, to 7,137.92.
The NASDAQ hiked 397.60 points, or 1.6%, to 24,657,57, having achieved an intraday high earlier on the session.
Shortly after Tuesday's close, Trump extended a two-week U.S. ceasefire, saying it was warranted due to Tehran's“seriously fractured” government.
But the timeline remains dicey, after a lack of commitment from Tehran reportedly resulted in a pause in Vice President JD Vance's trip to join peace talks. Iranian state media also reported that negotiators from Tehran said they wouldn't appear as talks with the U.S. were a“waste of time.”
Even after Trump extended the ceasefire, Iran's navy said Wednesday that it had seized two container ships in the Strait of Hormuz as tensions persist in the key waterway.
Aside from the ceasefire announcement, sentiment has been supported by a strong start to earnings season.
On Wednesday, Boeing shares rose $12.12, or 5.5% to $231.28, after the company reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the first quarter. GE Vernova shares jumped $136.36, or 13.8%, to $1,127.56 after the company's first-quarter revenue topped expectations.
The two are among the more than 80% of S&P 500 companies that have reported so far that have surpassed expectations.
AT&T shares squeezed up 10 cents, to $25.98, after the company posted first-quarter results that beat analyst expectations. The telecom giant earned an adjusted 57 cents per share on revenue of $31.5 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG expected a profit of 55 cents per share on revenue of $31.25 billion.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury waned, raising yields back to Tuesday's 4.31%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $2.88 to $92.55 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices perked $39.50 to $4,759.10 U.S. an ounce.
Investors on both sides of the border took heart from yet another delay in ending the ceasefire in Iran, health-care and telecoms leading the charge.
The TSX Composite Index surged 146.81 points, to conclude Wednesday at 33,955.11
The Canadian dollar backed off 0.08 cents at 73.13 cents U.S.
Shares of miners led gains on the index; Silvercorp Metals bounced 83 cents, or 5.1%, to $17.11, AbraSilver Resources conquered $1.12 or 7%, to $17.10. Ivanhoe?Mines rose 78 cents or 6.8%, to $12.27, tracking higher gold and silver prices.
Among other stocks, Rogers Communications rose $6.10, or 13.5%, to $51.20, after the telecom company posted first-quarter revenue?slightly above estimates, as it?benefited from expanding its media and sports portfolio.
Metro fell $2.53, or 2.7%, to $90.35, after the grocer said the Laval labour dispute will have an impact on the company's third-quarter results.
Among health-care issues, Curaleaf sprang $1.09, or 25.9%, to $5.26, while Chartwell Retirement Residence picked up 14 cents to $20.54.
Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said the Revolutionary Guards had seized two vessels for maritime violations and escorted them to Iranian shores. It was the first time Iran has seized ships since the war began at the end of February.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange pulled higher 28.25 points, or 2.8%, to 1,050.86.
Seven of the 12 TSX subgroups were higher, as health-care acquired 6.5%, telecoms popped 2.8%, materials jumped 1.3%.
The five laggards were weighed most by consumer staples, down 0.9%, while financials and industrials were each in the minus column 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks rose on Wednesday after President Donald Trump extended the U.S. ceasefire with Iran, while upbeat earnings reports also lifted sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rebounded 341.27 points to 49,490.65.
The S&P 500 index climbed 73.9 points, or 1.1%, to 7,137.92.
The NASDAQ hiked 397.60 points, or 1.6%, to 24,657,57, having achieved an intraday high earlier on the session.
Shortly after Tuesday's close, Trump extended a two-week U.S. ceasefire, saying it was warranted due to Tehran's“seriously fractured” government.
But the timeline remains dicey, after a lack of commitment from Tehran reportedly resulted in a pause in Vice President JD Vance's trip to join peace talks. Iranian state media also reported that negotiators from Tehran said they wouldn't appear as talks with the U.S. were a“waste of time.”
Even after Trump extended the ceasefire, Iran's navy said Wednesday that it had seized two container ships in the Strait of Hormuz as tensions persist in the key waterway.
Aside from the ceasefire announcement, sentiment has been supported by a strong start to earnings season.
On Wednesday, Boeing shares rose $12.12, or 5.5% to $231.28, after the company reported a smaller-than-expected loss for the first quarter. GE Vernova shares jumped $136.36, or 13.8%, to $1,127.56 after the company's first-quarter revenue topped expectations.
The two are among the more than 80% of S&P 500 companies that have reported so far that have surpassed expectations.
AT&T shares squeezed up 10 cents, to $25.98, after the company posted first-quarter results that beat analyst expectations. The telecom giant earned an adjusted 57 cents per share on revenue of $31.5 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG expected a profit of 55 cents per share on revenue of $31.25 billion.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury waned, raising yields back to Tuesday's 4.31%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained $2.88 to $92.55 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices perked $39.50 to $4,759.10 U.S. an ounce.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment