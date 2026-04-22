MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica Leads Earth Day 2026: Actions and Commitments for the Planet appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

This April 22, 2026, Costa Rica once again dons its greenest hues to commemorate Earth Day. In a global context demanding immediate action, the country reaffirms its environmental leadership -not just through speeches, but with a robust agenda of citizen participation and ambitious decarbonization goals.

From the coasts of Guanacaste to the mountains of Talamanca, this year's activities have achieved historic turnout. The National Schools Mobilization for the Climate has engaged thousands of students in native species planting projects, ensuring that the conservation message resonates with younger generations.

Ecosystem Cleanups: Local organizations are leading microplastic extraction sessions in reefs and critical sea turtle nesting beaches.

Culture and Environment: The International Festival of the Arts (FIA) has dedicated exclusive spaces in San José for sustainable art, featuring stage designs made entirely from recycled materials.

Technology for Nature: New citizen science platforms have been launched, allowing anyone to report biodiversity sightings directly from their mobile devices.

“Protecting our biodiversity is not an option; it is our identity. Every tree planted today is a lung for tomorrow.”

You don't need to be in a protected area to make a difference. The Ministry of Health and various NGOs suggest three immediate actions:

1. Eliminate single-use plastics: A vital commitment to reaching this year's national goals.

2. Create pollinator gardens: Small urban spaces that help maintain bee and butterfly populations.

3. Responsible water consumption: A constant reminder of the importance of this resource in the face of climate change.

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