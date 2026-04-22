London Dairy Begins Selling Into 7-Eleven Stores In USA

MENAFN - Yolo Wire)Armada Mercantile Ltd. (CSE: $ARM) (OTC: $AAMTF), through its 33% ownership in Ace Foods, is expanding its London Dairy ice cream distribution business into the 7-Eleven ("711") store chain in the USA. Highlights are as follows:

- London Dairy is currently selling in approximately 250 711 stores nationwide.

- Additionally, London Dairy has received orders to deliver to approximately 350 711 stores nationwide.

- 711 stores are currently selling London Dairy Vanilla, Almond, Mango and Coconutello 3oz bars, sorbet pints and ice cream pints.

- 711 stores nationwide total approximately 13,000.

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About Ace Foods: Ace Foods (Ace Foods) is master/importer distributor of the London Dairy (London Dairy Ice Cream ) ice cream brand in the USA. London Dairy is a leader in the global ice cream market, selling in more than 35 countries around the world and supported financially by a multi-billion-dollar foods conglomerate. Ace Foods has obtained the approval(s) to import London Dairy ice cream into the USA, including permits and approvals, from the USDA and FDA. Below are links to a London Dairy TV commercial and useful customer reviews.

London Dairy Marketing Video

5,000 Mouthshut reviews

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"Patrick Cole"

President

Contact Telephone Number: 916-787-4278.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The actual results that the Company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this news release. The risks and uncertainties discussed in documents filed by the Company with the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions.