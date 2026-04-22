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Spring Cleaning Goes Digital


2026-04-22 06:46:03
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Longer days, warmer temps, and that fresh-start feeling can only mean one thing - spring cleaning season is officially here! But this year, it's not just about closets and kitchen drawers. It's also time to tackle the mess we can't see-our digital clutter.

Nearly all Americans use digital services every day, yet many feel overwhelmed managing it all – making a digital declutter just as important as cleaning out your home.

Lifestyle expert Barbara Costello, also known as Brunch with Babs and“your adopted grandmother,” shares her go-to spring cleaning tips, including how to spot and clear out“digital dust bunnies” like forgotten photos, old files, and downloads piling up behind the scenes.

For more information, please visit .

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EIN Presswire

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