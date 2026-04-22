Sight Sciences Announces The Release Of Its Sustainability Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Sustainability Report provides data for 2023 through 2025 on the Company's environmental, social, and governance initiatives

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT), an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies that elevate the standard of care, announced today that it has published its annual Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company's sustainability activities, performance and results from the last three years.

“We are proud to issue our third Sustainability Report, reflecting our continued progress in transparency, operational discipline, and environmental impact reduction, while reinforcing our commitment to creating long term value for all stakeholders,” stated Paul Badawi, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sight Sciences.“We remain focused on our mission to develop transformative, interventional technologies that allow eyecare providers to procedurally elevate the standards of care-empowering people to keep seeing, while also maintaining strong environmental, social and corporate governance practices.”

The Sustainability Report includes:

Environmental Initiatives: Details of Sight Sciences' efforts to reduce its environmental footprint through energy efficiency, waste reduction, and sustainable practices, and includes emissions reporting.

Social Responsibility: Insights into Sight Sciences' initiatives to support community engagement, diversity, equity, and inclusion, and employee well-being, including pay equity and employee profiles, health and safety measures, career development and learning, employee training and voluntary employee turnover.

Governance Practices: Disclosure of Sight Sciences' governance framework, compliance programs, ethical standards, information security & data privacy controls, including oversight of cybersecurity and responsible artificial intelligence use and commitment to transparency and accountability.

Key Highlights from the Sustainability Report:



Sight Sciences has donated to 24 different programs to support indigent care in 24 countries from 2023 through 2025.

We reported a >20% reduction in emissions in Scope 1 through Scope 3 emissions in 2025. We commit to reporting our emissions in the future and complying with all applicable laws and regulations that help reduce GHG and encourage market adoption of low GHG emission technologies. As of December 31, 2025, we employed 187 people worldwide, with 56% of our workforce comprised of women.



For additional information and highlights, please see the full Sustainability Report, which can be found here. All Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices are overseen by the Company's Nominating and Corporate Governance committee.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and interventional solutions intended to transform care and improve patients' lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world's most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company's OMNI® Surgical System and OMNI® Edge Surgical System are implant-free, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery technologies indicated in the United States to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. The OMNI Surgical System is CE Marked for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm's canal and cutting of the trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. Glaucoma is the world's leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION® Surgical System is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company's TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland disease (MGD), enabling clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease. Visit for more information.

Sight Sciences and TearCare are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States. OMNI, SION, SmartLids, and the Sight Sciences logo are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States, European Union and other territories.

© 2026 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

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Investor contact:

Philip Taylor

Gilmartin Group

415.937.5406

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