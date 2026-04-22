J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES FISCAL 2026 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial (844) 826-3033 from the U.S. or international callers can dial (412) 317-5185. There will also be a live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site at or directly at . The webcast will be archived for approximately 30 days.
About J & J Snack Foods Corp.
J & J Snack Foods Corp. is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche, and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, DIPPIN' DOTS ice cream, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, ¡HOLA! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. For more information, please visit .
*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.
Investor Contact:
Reed Anderson, ICR
(646) 277-1260
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