QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Net Income Of $33.4 Million For The First Quarter Of 2026
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|$ in millions (except per share data)
|2026
|2025
|2025
|Net Income
|$
|33.4
|$
|35.7
|$
|25.8
|Diluted EPS
|$
|1.99
|$
|2.12
|$
|1.52
|Adjusted Net Income1
|$
|33.4
|$
|37.3
|$
|26.0
|Adjusted Diluted EPS1
|$
|1.99
|$
|2.21
|$
|1.53
“We are very pleased to have delivered record first quarter net income, representing 1.40% ROAA and 31% EPS growth compared to a year ago, in what is historically a softer quarter for capital markets revenue. Our strong first quarter results were highlighted by healthy loan and deposit growth, significantly lower noninterest expense, and modest margin expansion. These results underscore the continued progress we are making in strengthening profitability across our traditional banking and wealth management businesses. We also maintained excellent asset quality and generated meaningful growth in tangible book value per share while returning nearly $21 million to shareholders through opportunistic share repurchases. Additionally, we continued investing in our digital transformation as we build a more modern, scalable bank for our clients and employees,” said Todd Gipple, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Continued Strong Loan Growth
In the first quarter of 2026, total loans grew $145.3 million, or 8% annualized, excluding the planned runoff of the m2 portfolio. The Company identified $522.9 million of low-income housing tax credit (“LIHTC”) loans planned for the next permanent loan securitization and construction loan sale. Following the successful completion of the Company's first sale of LIHTC construction loans to a private investor during the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company expects to close on its second LIHTC construction loan sale of approximately $207.3 million in funded balances to a new private investor during the second quarter of 2026. The Company also expects to close on its next Freddie Mac LIHTC tax-exempt permanent loan securitization of $315.6 million during the second quarter of 2026.
“Our first quarter loan growth was driven by both our LIHTC and traditional lending businesses and was within our guidance range. The upcoming offtake of LIHTC loans will allow us to expand LIHTC lending opportunities and drive incremental capital markets revenue. Our pipelines are strong, and we anticipate increased traditional and LIHTC lending in the coming quarters that will mitigate the expected short-term net interest income dilution from these transactions,” said Mr. Gipple.“Accordingly, we are reaffirming our gross loan growth guidance of 10% to 15% annualized for the final three quarters of 2026.”
Core Deposit Growth Accelerates
Total core deposits increased by $409.1 million, or 23% annualized, from the fourth quarter of 2025. The deposit mix remained stable while total brokered deposits declined by $52.4 million in the first quarter. The Company's total deposits at the end of the first quarter were $7.8 billion, an increase of $356.7 million, or 19% annualized, contributing to a decrease in the gross loans/leases held for investment to total deposits ratio to 87%.
“We remain focused on growing core deposits and improving our deposit mix across our markets,” added Mr. Gipple.“During the quarter, noninterest bearing balances increased $37 million while higher-cost brokered deposits declined $52 million to just 2% of total deposits, further strengthening our funding profile.”
Ongoing Margin Expansion
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $67.4 million, a decrease of $0.9 million or 1%, from the fourth quarter of 2025, but increased slightly when adjusted for two fewer days in the first quarter. Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 3.17% and NIM on a tax-equivalent yield (“TEY”) basis1 was 3.58% for the first quarter, as compared to 3.06% and 3.57%, respectively for the prior quarter.
With robust core deposit growth during the first quarter of 2026, the Company was able to reduce higher-cost wholesale and brokered funding, contributing to a 22 basis point reduction in the cost of funds. The decline in the cost of funds was partially offset by a 19 basis point reduction in average earning asset yields, reflecting lower average loan and investment balances during the quarter.
“Our NIM TEY1 increased one basis point from the fourth quarter of 2025, which was below the low end of our guidance range,” said Nick Anderson, Chief Financial Officer.“Our robust deposit growth occurred early in the quarter, enabling us to reduce higher-cost wholesale and brokered funding, while loan growth occurred late in the quarter, muting the full benefit to margin expansion. We are guiding to second quarter NIM TEY1 ranging from static to an increase of 3 basis points, assuming no Federal Reserve rate changes.”
Capital Markets Revenue at Historical First Quarter Average and Wealth Management Revenue up 14% Annualized
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2026 was $23.0 million, down from $38.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company generated $10.7 million of capital markets revenue in the first quarter of 2026 compared to $24.5 million in the prior quarter. Wealth Management revenue totaled $5.4 million for the quarter, representing a 3% increase from the fourth quarter of 2025.
“Our capital markets business performed as expected in the first quarter, reflecting typical seasonality and in line with the historical first quarter average. Given the strength of our pipeline and the continued robust demand for affordable housing, we are increasing the lower end of our capital markets revenue guidance by $5 million, establishing a range of $60 million to $70 million over the next four quarters. With nearly a decade of experience in the LIHTC business, we continue to view it as a highly durable, profitable, and differentiated business for the Company, supported by long-standing developer relationships and consistently high-quality assets,” said Mr. Gipple.
“Our Wealth Management business delivered 14% annualized revenue growth in the first quarter, driven by new client relationships and fee income from tax-related services. We expect this momentum to continue, supported by the strategic investments we have made in this business,” said Mr. Gipple.
Flexible Expense Structure Delivers Significant Noninterest Expense Reduction
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $52.1 million compared to $62.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The $10.7 million linked-quarter decrease primarily reflected a $5.5 million reduction in salary and employee benefits from lower variable compensation tied to earnings performance. The decline was also due to $2.1 million in lower professional and data processing fees reflecting the timing of digital transformation expenses and the impact from the debt extinguishment loss of $2.0 million in the prior quarter.
“Our noninterest expense decreased 17% during the quarter, reflecting the flexibility of our expense structure, particularly variable compensation tied to performance and the timing of digital transformation investments. As a result, expenses were well below our guided range. Our variable compensation structure is designed to support operating leverage while maintaining expense flexibility through revenue cycles,” said Mr. Anderson.“This structure closely aligns our underlying expense base with performance, supporting a pay-for-performance culture and value creation for shareholders.”
For the second quarter of 2026, the Company expects noninterest expense to be in the range of $55 million to $58 million, which assumes capital markets revenue and loan growth are within the guidance ranges while continuing to invest in digital transformation initiatives.“This outlook reflects our disciplined approach to expense management under our 9/6/5 strategic model, which targets noninterest expense growth of less than 5% annually while enhancing operating leverage and profitability,” added Mr. Anderson.
Asset Quality Remains Excellent
Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) totaled $42.9 million at the end of the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $0.4 million from the prior quarter which resulted in the NPA to total assets ratio remaining static at 0.45% as of March 31, 2026. The ratio of criticized loans to total loans and leases as of March 31, 2026, was 2.01%, remaining well below the Company's long-term historical average and near the five-year low of 1.94% established in the prior quarter. The marginal increase in criticized loans was primarily driven by one large credit which is expected to be resolved favorably later this year.
The Company recorded a total provision for credit losses of $2.5 million during the quarter, down from $5.5 million in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs were $3.9 million during the first quarter of 2026, a decline of $0.3 million from the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) to total loans held for investment remained static from the prior quarter at 1.26% as of March 31, 2026. The first quarter change in the ACL balance included a $5.4 million reserve release associated with LIHTC loans transferred to held for sale in connection with the planned securitization and sale activities.
Exceptional TBV 1 Per Share Growth
The Company's TBV1 per share increased by $1.33, or 9% annualized, during the first quarter of 2026. This growth was driven by strong earnings during the quarter, partially offset by share repurchases.
As of March 31, 2026, the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio1 decreased 2 basis points to 10.31%, the common equity tier 1 ratio increased 2 basis points to 10.54%, and the total risk-based capital ratio decreased 19 basis points to 14.00%. These quarterly changes reflect the combined impact of strong earnings and share repurchases during the quarter. The total risk-based capital ratio was also impacted by a reduction in subordinated debt capital treatment on our 2019 issuance and lower ACL balances. By comparison, these ratios were 10.33%, 10.52%, and 14.19%, respectively, as of December 31, 2025.
Continued Opportunistic Share Repurchases
The Company continued share repurchase activity during the first quarter, purchasing approximately 247 thousand shares and returning $20.8 million of capital to shareholders. Share repurchases during the quarter were completed at an attractive valuation relative to TBV1. The repurchase program authorized in October 2025 provides a flexible capital allocation tool to deploy capital consistently with strategic and financial objectives, underscoring management's confidence in the Company's long-term earnings power and commitment to shareholder value creation.
Conference Call Details
The Company will host an earnings call/webcast tomorrow, April 23, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Dial-in information for the call is toll-free: 888-346-9286 (international 412-317-5253). Participants should request to join the QCR Holdings, Inc. call. The event will be available for replay through April 30, 2026. The replay access information is 855-669-9658 (international 412-317-0088); access code 8231225. A webcast of the teleconference can be accessed on the Company's News and Events page at . An archived version of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the live event has ended.
About Us
QCR Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a relationship-driven, multi-bank holding company serving the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Cedar Valley, Des Moines/Ankeny and Springfield communities through its wholly owned subsidiary banks. The banks provide full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust and wealth management services. Quad City Bank & Trust Company, based in Bettendorf, Iowa, commenced operations in 1994, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company, based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, commenced operations in 2001, Community State Bank, based in Ankeny, Iowa, was acquired by the Company in 2016, and Guaranty Bank, based in Springfield, Missouri, was acquired by the Company in 2018. Additionally, the Company serves the Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Iowa community through Community Bank & Trust, a division of Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Company. The Company has 36 locations in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $9.6 billion in assets, $7.3 billion in loans and $7.8 billion in deposits. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at .
Endnotes
1Adjusted non-GAAP measurements of financial performance exclude non-core and/or nonrecurring income and expense items that management believes are not reflective of the anticipated future operation of the Company's business. The Company believes these adjusted measurements provide a better comparison for analysis and may provide a better indicator of future performance. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements. This document contains, and future oral and written statements of the Company and its management may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of the Company. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“bode”,“predict,”“suggest,”“project”,“appear,”“plan,”“intend,”“estimate,””annualize,”“may,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should,”“likely,”“might,”“potential,”“continue,”“annualized,”“target,”“outlook,” as well as the negative forms of those words, or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this document, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management's current expectations and forecasts regarding future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and outside of our control. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those currently expected or projected in these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or implied by forward-looking statements. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including effects of inflationary pressures, the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement and changes in foreign policy; (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from actions taken by federal and local governments, including changes in local, state and federal laws and regulations, the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement and changes in foreign policy; (iii) the economic impact of any future terrorist threats and attacks, widespread disease or pandemics, military conflicts, acts of war or threats thereof (including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East), or other adverse events that could cause economic deterioration or instability in credit markets, and the response of the local, state and national governments to any such adverse external events; (iv) new or revised accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by state and federal regulatory agencies, the FASB, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) or the PCAOB; (v) the imposition of tariffs or other governmental policies impacting the value of products produced by the Company's commercial borrowers; (vi) increased competition in the financial services sector, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions, private credit firms, fintech companies, and digital asset service providers and the inability to attract new customers; (vii) rapid technological changes implemented by us and our third-party vendors, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (viii) unexpected results of acquisitions, including failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisitions and the possibility that transaction and integration costs may be greater than anticipated; (ix) the loss of key executives and employees, talent shortages and employee turnover; (x) changes in consumer spending; (xi) unexpected outcomes and costs of existing or new litigation or other legal proceedings and regulatory actions involving the Company; (xii) the economic impact on the Company and its customers of climate change, natural disasters and exceptional weather occurrences such as tornadoes, floods and blizzards; (xiii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio, including as a result of changes in interest rates; (xiv) credit risk and risks from concentrations (by type of borrower, geographic area, collateral and industry) within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including CRE loans); (xv) the overall health of the local and national real estate market; (xvi) the ability to maintain an adequate level of allowance for credit losses on loans; (xvii) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and who may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xviii) the ability to successfully manage liquidity risk, which may increase dependence on non-core funding sources such as brokered deposits, and may negatively impact the Company's cost of funds; (xix) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheet; (xx) interruptions involving our information technology and communications systems or third-party servicers; (xxi) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of the Company's or our third-party vendors' information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxii) changes in the interest rates and repayment rates of the Company's assets; (xxiii) the effectiveness of the Company's risk management framework; and (xxiv) the ability of the Company to manage the risks associated with the foregoing. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company's financial results, is included in the Company's filings with the SEC.
Contact:
Doug Neumann
VP, Investor Relations
(309) 743-7753
...
| QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
| 2025
| 2025
|(dollars in thousands)
|CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|80,038
|$
|76,494
|$
|77,581
|$
|104,769
|$
|98,994
|Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
|39,290
|76,399
|84,738
|90,120
|163,891
|Securities, net of allowance for credit losses
|1,324,750
|1,312,310
|1,308,689
|1,263,452
|1,220,717
|Loans receivable held for sale (1)
|524,931
|1,429
|1,457
|1,162
|2,025
|Loans/leases receivable held for investment
|6,760,569
|7,165,526
|7,177,464
|6,923,762
|6,821,142
|Allowance for credit losses
|(85,459
|)
|(90,127
|)
|(88,770
|)
|(88,732
|)
|(90,354
|)
|Intangibles
|7,574
|8,080
|9,077
|9,738
|10,400
|Goodwill
|138,595
|138,595
|138,595
|138,595
|138,595
|Derivatives
|209,836
|188,409
|202,703
|178,002
|172,231
|Other assets
|613,571
|621,079
|576,401
|558,899
|544,547
|Total assets
|$
|9,613,695
|$
|9,498,194
|$
|9,487,935
|$
|9,179,767
|$
|9,082,188
|Total deposits
|$
|7,770,850
|$
|7,414,198
|$
|7,380,068
|$
|7,318,353
|$
|7,337,390
|Total borrowings
|418,257
|638,541
|706,827
|509,359
|429,921
|Derivatives
|149,836
|137,051
|150,375
|146,941
|136,334
|Other liabilities
|152,288
|196,093
|163,750
|154,560
|155,796
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,122,464
|1,112,311
|1,086,915
|1,050,554
|1,022,747
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|9,613,695
|$
|9,498,194
|$
|9,487,935
|$
|9,179,767
|$
|9,082,188
|ANALYSIS OF LOAN PORTFOLIO
|Loan/lease mix: (2)
|Commercial and industrial - revolving
|$
|376,284
|$
|384,656
|$
|386,674
|$
|380,029
|$
|388,479
|Commercial and industrial - other
|1,059,148
|1,094,064
|1,107,896
|1,180,859
|1,231,198
|Commercial and industrial - other - LIHTC
|237,125
|224,802
|222,772
|194,830
|212,921
|Total commercial and industrial
|1,672,557
|1,703,522
|1,717,342
|1,755,718
|1,832,598
|Commercial real estate, owner occupied
|588,098
|577,352
|586,578
|593,675
|599,488
|Commercial real estate, non-owner occupied
|1,000,673
|1,036,655
|1,053,732
|1,036,049
|1,040,281
|Construction and land development
|608,039
|566,891
|515,787
|454,022
|403,001
|Construction and land development - LIHTC
|693,591
|741,531
|1,028,978
|1,075,000
|1,016,207
|Multi-family
|355,349
|340,080
|316,353
|301,432
|289,782
|Multi-family - LIHTC
|1,582,573
|1,429,251
|1,187,243
|950,331
|888,517
|Direct financing leases
|7,947
|9,533
|11,090
|12,880
|14,773
|1-4 family real estate
|618,973
|603,683
|599,838
|592,253
|592,127
|Consumer
|157,700
|158,457
|161,980
|153,564
|146,393
|Total loans/leases
|$
|7,285,500
|$
|7,166,955
|$
|7,178,921
|$
|6,924,924
|$
|6,823,167
|Less allowance for credit losses
|85,459
|90,127
|88,770
|88,732
|90,354
|Net loans/leases
|$
|7,200,041
|$
|7,076,828
|$
|7,090,151
|$
|6,836,192
|$
|6,732,813
|ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES PORTFOLIO
|Securities mix:
|U.S. government sponsored agency securities
|$
|15,059
|$
|16,024
|$
|14,208
|$
|14,267
|$
|17,487
|Municipal securities
|1,081,102
|1,081,274
|1,085,669
|1,033,642
|1,003,985
|Residential mortgage-backed and related securities
|86,222
|68,855
|57,108
|58,864
|43,194
|Asset backed securities
|4,076
|4,439
|4,918
|6,684
|7,764
|Other securities
|55,845
|58,143
|63,824
|67,358
|66,105
|Trading securities (3)
|82,728
|83,857
|83,225
|82,900
|82,445
|Total securities
|$
|1,325,032
|$
|1,312,592
|$
|1,308,952
|$
|1,263,715
|$
|1,220,980
|Less allowance for credit losses
|282
|282
|263
|263
|263
|Net securities
|$
|1,324,750
|$
|1,312,310
|$
|1,308,689
|$
|1,263,452
|$
|1,220,717
|ANALYSIS OF DEPOSITS
|Deposit mix:
|Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
|$
|982,696
|$
|945,513
|$
|931,774
|$
|952,032
|$
|963,851
|Interest-bearing demand deposits
|5,634,742
|5,196,438
|5,176,364
|5,087,783
|5,119,601
|Time deposits
|968,914
|1,035,317
|1,004,980
|974,341
|951,606
|Brokered deposits
|184,498
|236,930
|266,950
|304,197
|302,332
|Total deposits
|$
|7,770,850
|$
|7,414,198
|$
|7,380,068
|$
|7,318,353
|$
|7,337,390
|ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS
|Borrowings mix:
|Term FHLB advances
|$
|10,609
|$
|10,383
|$
|145,383
|$
|145,383
|$
|145,383
|Overnight FHLB advances
|15,000
|235,000
|145,000
|80,000
|-
|Other borrowings
|107,457
|107,395
|130,609
|-
|-
|Other short-term borrowings
|1,950
|2,650
|2,850
|1,350
|2,050
|Subordinated notes
|234,217
|234,122
|234,027
|233,701
|233,595
|Junior subordinated debentures
|49,024
|48,991
|48,958
|48,925
|48,893
|Total borrowings
|$
|418,257
|$
|638,541
|$
|706,827
|$
|509,359
|$
|429,921
_____________________
|(1)
|Loans with a fair value of $522.9 million have been identified for LIHTC securitization or LIHTC loan sales and are included in LHFS at March 31, 2026. There were none for December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025.
|(2)
|Loan categories with significant LIHTC loan balances have been broken out separately. Total LIHTC balances within the loan/lease portfolio were $2.6 billion at March 31, 2026.
|(3)
|Trading securities consisted of retained beneficial interests acquired in conjunction with Freddie Mac securitizations completed by the Company.
| QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
| 2026
|2025
|2025
|2025
| 2025
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|INCOME STATEMENT
|Interest income
|$
|120,091
|$
|127,491
|$
|125,015
|$
|120,247
|$
|116,673
|Interest expense
|52,653
|59,137
|60,216
|58,165
|56,687
|Net interest income
|67,438
|68,354
|64,799
|62,082
|59,986
|Provision for credit losses
|2,454
|5,499
|4,305
|4,043
|4,234
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|$
|64,984
|$
|62,855
|$
|60,494
|$
|58,039
|$
|55,752
|Trust fees (1)
|$
|3,894
|$
|3,749
|$
|3,544
|$
|3,395
|$
|3,686
|Investment advisory and management fees (1)
|1,539
|1,504
|1,488
|1,254
|1,254
|Deposit service fees
|1,973
|2,092
|2,231
|2,187
|2,183
|Gains on sales of residential real estate loans, net
|614
|666
|529
|556
|297
|Capital markets revenue
|10,701
|24,481
|23,832
|9,869
|6,516
|Earnings on bank-owned life insurance
|931
|888
|952
|998
|524
|Debit card fees
|1,659
|1,640
|1,648
|1,648
|1,488
|Correspondent banking fees
|693
|699
|664
|699
|614
|Loan related fee income
|950
|930
|846
|1,096
|898
|Fair value gain (loss) on derivatives and trading securities
|(869
|)
|800
|324
|230
|(1,007
|)
|Other
|867
|1,216
|593
|183
|439
|Total noninterest income
|$
|22,952
|$
|38,665
|$
|36,651
|$
|22,115
|$
|16,892
|Salaries and employee benefits
|$
|31,389
|$
|36,898
|$
|34,338
|$
|28,474
|$
|27,364
|Occupancy and equipment expense
|7,479
|7,364
|7,363
|6,837
|6,455
|Professional and data processing fees
|5,162
|7,303
|6,741
|6,089
|5,144
|FDIC insurance, other insurance and regulatory fees
|2,072
|2,232
|2,035
|1,960
|1,970
|Loan/lease expense
|106
|378
|345
|407
|381
|Net cost of (income from) and gains/losses on operations of other real estate
|16
|36
|3
|50
|(9
|)
|Advertising and marketing
|1,775
|2,346
|1,830
|1,746
|1,613
|Communication and data connectivity
|202
|184
|40
|274
|290
|Supplies
|233
|238
|259
|252
|207
|Bank service charges
|664
|706
|678
|720
|596
|Losses on debt extinguishment, net
|-
|1,963
|-
|-
|-
|Correspondent banking expense
|333
|329
|338
|314
|329
|Intangibles amortization
|506
|997
|662
|661
|661
|Payment card processing
|508
|577
|569
|547
|594
|Trust expense
|474
|436
|412
|413
|357
|Other
|1,206
|865
|974
|839
|587
|Total noninterest expense
|$
|52,125
|$
|62,852
|$
|56,587
|$
|49,583
|$
|46,539
|Net income before income taxes
|$
|35,811
|$
|38,668
|$
|40,558
|$
|30,571
|$
|26,105
|Federal and state income tax expense
|2,428
|3,004
|3,844
|1,552
|308
|Net income
|$
|33,383
|$
|35,664
|$
|36,714
|$
|29,019
|$
|25,797
|Basic EPS
|$
|2.00
|$
|2.13
|$
|2.17
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.53
|Diluted EPS
|$
|1.99
|$
|2.12
|$
|2.16
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.52
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|16,651,808
|16,756,717
|16,919,785
|16,928,542
|16,900,785
|Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding
|16,741,541
|16,858,672
|17,015,730
|17,006,282
|17,013,992
_____________________
|(1)
|Trust fees and investment advisory and management fees when combined are referred to as wealth management revenue.
QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|As of and for the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
| 2025
| 2025
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|COMMON SHARE DATA
|Common shares outstanding
|16,496,102
|16,690,603
|16,838,866
|16,934,698
|16,920,363
|Book value per common share (1)
|$
|68.04
|$
|66.64
|$
|64.55
|$
|62.04
|$
|60.44
|Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (2)
|$
|59.18
|$
|57.86
|$
|55.78
|$
|53.28
|$
|51.64
|Closing stock price
|$
|85.45
|$
|83.30
|$
|75.64
|$
|67.90
|$
|71.32
|Market capitalization
|$
|1,409,592
|$
|1,390,327
|$
|1,273,692
|$
|1,149,866
|$
|1,206,760
|Market price / book value
|125.58
|%
|124.99
|%
|117.18
|%
|109.45
|%
|117.99
|%
|Market price / tangible book value
|144.38
|%
|143.98
|%
|135.61
|%
|127.45
|%
|138.11
|%
|Earnings per common share (basic) LTM (3)
|$
|8.01
|$
|7.54
|$
|7.21
|$
|6.69
|$
|6.71
|Price earnings ratio LTM (3)
|10.67x
|11.05x
|10.49x
|10.15x
|10.63x
|TCE / TA (Non-GAAP) (4)
|10.31
|%
|10.33
|%
|10.06
|%
|9.99
|%
|9.78
|%
|CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Beginning balance
|$
|1,112,311
|$
|1,086,915
|$
|1,050,554
|$
|1,022,747
|$
|997,387
|Net income
|33,383
|35,664
|36,714
|29,019
|25,797
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|(1,879
|)
|1,981
|8,342
|(1,671
|)
|404
|Common stock cash dividends declared
|(1,674
|)
|(1,011
|)
|(1,017
|)
|(1,016
|)
|(1,015
|)
|Repurchase and cancellation of shares of common stock as a result of a share repurchase program
|(20,842
|)
|(12,635
|)
|(8,993
|)
|-
|-
|Other (5)
|1,165
|1,397
|1,315
|1,475
|174
|Ending balance
|$
|1,122,464
|$
|1,112,311
|$
|1,086,915
|$
|1,050,554
|$
|1,022,747
|REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS (6):
|Total risk-based capital ratio
|14.00
|%
|14.19
|%
|14.03
|%
|14.26
|%
|14.18
|%
|Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
|11.05
|%
|11.02
|%
|10.85
|%
|10.96
|%
|10.81
|%
|Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
|11.44
|%
|11.07
|%
|11.29
|%
|11.22
|%
|11.06
|%
|Common equity tier 1 ratio
|10.54
|%
|10.52
|%
|10.34
|%
|10.43
|%
|10.27
|%
|KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS AND OTHER METRICS
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.40
|%
|1.46
|%
|1.57
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.14
|%
|Return on average total equity (annualized)
|11.75
|%
|12.78
|%
|13.65
|%
|11.15
|%
|10.14
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.17
|%
|3.06
|%
|3.00
|%
|2.97
|%
|2.95
|%
|Net interest margin TEY (Non-GAAP)(7)
|3.58
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.46
|%
|3.42
|%
|Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (8)
|57.67
|%
|58.73
|%
|55.78
|%
|58.89
|%
|60.54
|%
|Gross loans/leases held for investment / total assets
|70.32
|%
|75.44
|%
|75.65
|%
|75.42
|%
|75.10
|%
|Gross loans/leases held for investment / total deposits
|87.00
|%
|96.65
|%
|97.25
|%
|94.61
|%
|92.96
|%
|Effective tax rate
|6.78
|%
|7.77
|%
|9.48
|%
|5.08
|%
|1.18
|%
|Full-time equivalent employees (9)
|997
|1004
|994
|1,001
|972
|AVERAGE BALANCES
|Assets
|$
|9,550,010
|$
|9,758,848
|$
|9,354,411
|$
|9,155,473
|$
|9,015,439
|Loans/leases
|7,183,312
|7,292,592
|7,048,314
|6,881,731
|6,790,312
|Deposits
|7,650,696
|7,620,212
|7,383,373
|7,218,540
|7,146,286
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,136,307
|1,116,342
|1,075,715
|1,041,428
|1,017,487
_____________________
|(1)
|Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
|(2)
|Includes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and excludes intangible assets. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
|(3)
|LTM: Last twelve months.
|(4)
|TCE / TCA: tangible common equity / total tangible assets. See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.
|(5)
|Includes mostly common stock issued for options exercised and the employee stock purchase plan, as well as stock-based compensation.
|(6)
|Ratios for the current quarter are subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release.
|(7)
|TEY: Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
|(8)
|See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
|(9)
|The increase in full-time equivalent employees in the second quarter of 2025 includes 21 summer interns.
| QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
| ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|Average Balance
|Interest Earned or Paid
|Average Yield or Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest Earned or Paid
|Average Yield or Cost
|Average Balance
|Interest Earned or Paid
|Average Yield or Cost
|(dollars in thousands)
|Fed funds sold
|$
|8,003
|$
|73
|3.64
|%
|$
|12,148
|$
|121
|3.89
|%
|$
|9,009
|$
|99
|4.40
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits at financial institutions
|71,131
|591
|3.60
|%
|175,520
|1,731
|3.91
|%
|166,897
|1,804
|4.38
|%
|Investment securities - taxable
|410,342
|4,962
|4.84
|%
|404,238
|4,887
|4.83
|%
|400,779
|4,588
|4.59
|%
|Investment securities - nontaxable (1)
|943,300
|14,049
|5.97
|%
|956,457
|14,409
|6.02
|%
|843,476
|11,722
|5.57
|%
|Restricted investment securities
|24,525
|385
|6.28
|%
|31,067
|546
|6.88
|%
|30,562
|534
|6.99
|%
|Loans (1)
|7,183,312
|108,881
|6.15
|%
|7,292,592
|117,073
|6.37
|%
|6,790,312
|107,439
|6.42
|%
|Total earning assets (1)
|$
|8,640,613
|$
|128,941
|6.02
|%
|$
|8,872,022
|$
|138,767
|6.21
|%
|$
|8,241,035
|$
|126,186
|6.20
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|5,451,672
|$
|35,493
|2.64
|%
|$
|5,353,498
|$
|38,001
|2.82
|%
|$
|5,005,853
|$
|37,698
|3.05
|%
|Time deposits
|1,208,298
|11,061
|3.71
|%
|1,277,865
|12,483
|3.88
|%
|1,204,593
|12,690
|4.27
|%
|Short-term borrowings
|3,244
|27
|3.36
|%
|2,884
|28
|3.85
|%
|1,839
|18
|3.97
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|41,827
|297
|2.84
|%
|188,209
|2,130
|4.43
|%
|177,883
|1,996
|4.49
|%
|Other borrowings
|107,416
|1,167
|4.35
|%
|122,665
|1,812
|5.90
|%
|-
|-
|N/A
|Subordinated notes
|234,155
|3,920
|6.70
|%
|234,060
|4,001
|6.84
|%
|233,525
|3,602
|6.17
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|49,002
|687
|5.61
|%
|48,969
|681
|5.44
|%
|48,871
|684
|5.60
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|$
|7,095,614
|$
|52,652
|3.00
|%
|$
|7,228,150
|$
|59,136
|3.25
|%
|$
|6,672,564
|$
|56,688
|3.44
|%
|Net interest income (1)
|$
|76,289
|$
|79,631
|$
|69,498
|Net interest margin (2)
|3.17
|%
|3.06
|%
|2.95
|%
|Net interest margin TEY (Non-GAAP) (1) (2) (3)
|3.58
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.42
|%
|Cost of funds (4)
|2.64
|%
|2.86
|%
|3.02
|%
_____________________
|(1)
|Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
|(2)
|See“Select Financial Data – Subsidiaries” for a breakdown of amortization/accretion included in net interest margin for each period presented.
|(3)
|TEY: Tax equivalent yield. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliations.
|(4)
|Cost of funds includes the effect of noninterest-bearing deposits.
| QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
| 2025
| 2025
|(dollars in thousands)
|ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS/LEASES
|Beginning balance
|$
|90,127
|$
|88,770
|$
|88,732
|$
|90,354
|$
|89,841
|Change in ACL for transfer of loans to LHFS
|(3,450
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Provision for credit losses
|2,688
|5,562
|4,225
|4,667
|4,743
|Loans/leases charged off
|(4,447
|)
|(4,469
|)
|(4,746
|)
|(6,490
|)
|(4,944
|)
|Recoveries on loans/leases previously charged off
|541
|264
|559
|201
|714
|Ending balance
|$
|85,459
|$
|90,127
|$
|88,770
|$
|88,732
|$
|90,354
|NONPERFORMING ASSETS
|Nonaccrual loans/leases
|$
|41,823
|$
|42,212
|$
|42,167
|$
|42,482
|$
|47,259
|Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more
|35
|85
|43
|7
|356
|Total nonperforming loans/leases
|41,858
|42,297
|42,210
|42,489
|47,615
|Other real estate owned
|540
|540
|-
|62
|402
|Other repossessed assets
|500
|500
|510
|113
|122
|Total nonperforming assets
|$
|42,898
|$
|43,337
|$
|42,720
|$
|42,664
|$
|48,139
|ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
|Nonperforming assets / total assets
|0.45
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.45
|%
|0.46
|%
|0.53
|%
|ACL for loans and leases / total loans/leases held for investment
|1.26
|%
|1.26
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.28
|%
|1.32
|%
|ACL for loans and leases / nonperforming loans/leases
|204.16
|%
|213.08
|%
|210.31
|%
|208.84
|%
|189.76
|%
|Net charge-offs as a % of average loans/leases
|0.05
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.06
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.06
|%
|INTERNALLY ASSIGNED RISK RATING (1)
|Special mention
|$
|82,819
|$
|74,765
|$
|76,750
|$
|68,621
|$
|55,327
|Substandard (2)
|63,491
|64,142
|67,319
|81,040
|85,033
|Doubtful (2)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total Criticized loans (3)
|$
|146,310
|$
|138,907
|$
|144,069
|$
|149,661
|$
|140,360
|Classified loans as a % of total loans/leases (2)
|0.87
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.94
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.25
|%
|Total Criticized loans as a % of total loans/leases (3)
|2.01
|%
|1.94
|%
|2.01
|%
|2.16
|%
|2.06
|%
_____________________
|(1)
|Amounts exclude the government guaranteed portion, if any. The Company assigns internal risk ratings of Pass for the government guaranteed portion.
|(2)
|Classified loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 10 or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Substandard or Doubtful.
|(3)
|Total Criticized loans are defined as loans with internally assigned risk ratings of 9, 10, or 11, regardless of performance, and include loans identified as Special Mention, Substandard, or Doubtful.
| QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|SELECT FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARIES
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
|(dollars in thousands)
|TOTAL ASSETS
|Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
|$
|3,105,984
|$
|2,705,319
|$
|2,777,634
|m2 Equipment Finance, LLC
|155,889
|181,761
|276,096
|Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
|2,848,359
|2,855,840
|2,617,143
|Community State Bank
|1,740,480
|1,717,264
|1,583,646
|Guaranty Bank
|2,418,895
|2,411,570
|2,331,944
|TOTAL DEPOSITS
|Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
|$
|2,726,530
|$
|2,302,234
|$
|2,397,047
|Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
|1,979,934
|1,983,600
|1,883,952
|Community State Bank
|1,313,221
|1,341,915
|1,238,307
|Guaranty Bank
|1,775,974
|1,833,590
|1,840,774
|TOTAL LOANS & LEASES
|Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
|$
|2,048,394
|$
|2,030,858
|$
|2,041,181
|m2 Equipment Finance, LLC
|160,877
|187,642
|284,983
|Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
|2,020,322
|1,988,870
|1,790,065
|Community State Bank
|1,317,469
|1,281,036
|1,197,005
|Guaranty Bank
|1,899,315
|1,866,190
|1,794,915
|TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL DEPOSITS
|Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
|75
|%
|88
|%
|85
|%
|Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
|102
|%
|100
|%
|95
|%
|Community State Bank
|100
|%
|95
|%
|97
|%
|Guaranty Bank
|107
|%
|102
|%
|98
|%
|TOTAL LOANS & LEASES / TOTAL ASSETS
|Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
|66
|%
|75
|%
|73
|%
|Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
|71
|%
|70
|%
|68
|%
|Community State Bank
|76
|%
|75
|%
|76
|%
|Guaranty Bank
|79
|%
|77
|%
|77
|%
|ACL ON LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT AS A PERCENTAGE OF LOANS/LEASES HELD FOR INVESTMENT
|Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
|1.30
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.44
|%
|m2 Equipment Finance, LLC
|4.96
|%
|4.84
|%
|4.37
|%
|Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
|1.32
|%
|1.32
|%
|1.38
|%
|Community State Bank
|1.04
|%
|1.06
|%
|1.08
|%
|Guaranty Bank
|1.32
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.30
|%
|RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS (ANNUALIZED)
|Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
|1.33
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.31
|%
|Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
|2.49
|%
|3.55
|%
|2.14
|%
|Community State Bank
|1.36
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.07
|%
|Guaranty Bank
|1.24
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.72
|%
|NET INTEREST MARGIN PERCENTAGE (2)
|Quad City Bank and Trust (1)
|3.24
|%
|3.35
|%
|3.45
|%
|Cedar Rapids Bank and Trust
|3.99
|%
|4.03
|%
|4.00
|%
|Community State Bank
|3.91
|%
|3.90
|%
|3.78
|%
|Guaranty Bank
|3.45
|%
|3.35
|%
|3.05
|%
_____________________
|(1)
|Quad City Bank and Trust amounts include m2 Equipment Finance, LLC, as this entity is wholly-owned and consolidated with the Bank. m2 Equipment Finance, LLC is also presented separately for certain (applicable) measurements.
|(2)
|Includes nontaxable securities and loans. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
| QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|As of
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
| 2025
| 2025
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS RATIO (1)
|Stockholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|1,122,464
|$
|1,112,311
|$
|1,086,915
|$
|1,050,554
|$
|1,022,747
|Less: Intangible assets
|146,169
|146,675
|147,672
|148,333
|148,995
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
|$
|976,295
|$
|965,636
|$
|939,243
|$
|902,221
|$
|873,752
|Total assets (GAAP)
|$
|9,613,695
|$
|9,498,194
|$
|9,487,935
|$
|9,179,767
|$
|9,082,188
|Less: Intangible assets
|146,169
|146,675
|147,672
|148,333
|148,995
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|9,467,526
|$
|9,351,519
|$
|9,340,263
|$
|9,031,434
|$
|8,933,193
|Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP)
|10.31
|%
|10.33
|%
|10.06
|%
|9.99
|%
|9.78
|%
|TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE (1)
|Common shares outstanding
|16,496,102
|16,690,603
|16,838,866
|16,934,698
|16,920,363
|Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)
|$
|59.18
|$
|57.86
|$
|55.78
|$
|53.28
|$
|51.64
_____________________
|(1)
|These metrics are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that this measurement is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period-to-period in common equity. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to stockholders' equity and total assets, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
| QCR Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
|GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
|For the Quarter Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2025
| 2025
| 2025
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Net income (GAAP)
|$
|33,383
|$
|35,664
|$
|36,714
|$
|29,019
|$
|25,797
|Less non-core items (post-tax) (2):
|Income:
|Fair value loss on derivatives, net
|(13
|)
|(88
|)
|(223
|)
|(397
|)
|(156
|)
|Total adjusted income (non-GAAP)
|$
|(13
|)
|$
|(88
|)
|$
|(223
|)
|$
|(397
|)
|$
|(156
|)
|Expense:
|Losses on debt extinguishment, net
|-
|1,551
|-
|-
|-
|Total adjusted expense (non-GAAP)
|$
|-
|$
|1,551
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (1)
|$
|33,396
|$
|37,303
|$
|36,937
|$
|29,416
|$
|25,953
|ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (1)
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)
|$
|33,396
|$
|37,303
|$
|36,937
|$
|29,416
|$
|25,953
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|16,651,808
|16,756,717
|16,919,785
|16,928,542
|16,900,785
|Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding
|16,741,541
|16,858,506
|17,015,730
|17,006,282
|17,013,992
|Adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP):
|Basic
|$
|2.01
|$
|2.23
|$
|2.18
|$
|1.74
|$
|1.54
|Diluted
|$
|1.99
|$
|2.21
|$
|2.17
|$
|1.73
|$
|1.53
|ADJUSTED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS AND AVERAGE EQUITY (1)
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) (from above)
|$
|33,396
|$
|37,303
|$
|36,937
|$
|29,416
|$
|25,953
|Average Assets
|$
|9,550,010
|$
|9,758,848
|$
|9,354,411
|$
|9,155,473
|$
|9,015,439
|Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|1.40
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.58
|%
|1.29
|%
|1.15
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) (non-GAAP)
|11.76
|%
|13.37
|%
|13.73
|%
|11.30
|%
|10.20
|%
|NET INTEREST MARGIN TEY (3)
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|67,438
|$
|68,354
|$
|64,799
|$
|62,082
|$
|59,986
|Plus: Tax equivalent adjustment (4)
|8,851
|11,277
|10,864
|10,090
|9,513
|Net interest income - tax equivalent (non-GAAP)
|$
|76,289
|$
|79,631
|$
|75,663
|$
|72,172
|$
|69,499
|Average earning assets
|$
|8,640,613
|$
|8,872,022
|$
|8,575,514
|$
|8,377,361
|$
|8,241,035
|Net interest margin (GAAP)
|3.17
|%
|3.06
|%
|3.00
|%
|2.97
|%
|2.95
|%
|Net interest margin TEY (non-GAAP)
|3.58
|%
|3.57
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.46
|%
|3.42
|%
|EFFICIENCY RATIO (5)
|Noninterest expense (GAAP)
|$
|52,125
|$
|62,852
|$
|56,587
|$
|49,583
|$
|46,539
|Net interest income (GAAP)
|$
|67,438
|$
|68,354
|$
|64,799
|$
|62,082
|$
|59,986
|Noninterest income (GAAP)
|22,952
|38,665
|36,651
|22,115
|16,892
|Total income
|$
|90,390
|$
|107,019
|$
|101,450
|$
|84,197
|$
|76,878
|Efficiency ratio (noninterest expense/total income) (non-GAAP)
|57.67
|%
|58.73
|%
|55.78
|%
|58.89
|%
|60.54
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (adjusted noninterest expense/adjusted total income) (non-GAAP)
|57.66
|%
|56.84
|%
|55.62
|%
|58.54
|%
|60.38
|%
_____________________
|(1)
|Adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per common share, adjusted return on average assets and average equity are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company's management believes that these measurements are important to investors as they exclude non-core or non-recurring income and expense items, therefore, they provide a more realistic run-rate for future periods. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, these non-GAAP measures are reconciled to net income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
|(2)
|Adjusted or non-recurring items (post-tax) are calculated using an estimated effective federal tax rate of 21% with the exception of goodwill impairment which is not deductible for tax.
|(3)
|Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities and loans are determined on a tax equivalent basis using a 21% effective federal tax rate.
|(4)
|Net interest margin TEY is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management utilizes this measurement to take into account the tax benefit associated with certain loans and securities. It is also standard industry practice to measure net interest margin using tax-equivalent measures. In compliance with applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to net interest income, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
|(5)
|Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure. The Company's management utilizes this ratio to compare to industry peers. The ratio is used to calculate overhead as a percentage of revenue. In compliance with the applicable rules of the SEC, this non-GAAP measure is reconciled to noninterest expense, net interest income and noninterest income, which are the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
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