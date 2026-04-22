Lifecore Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)
The RSU award was approved by Lifecore's compensation committee and was granted as inducement equity award in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) under the Inducement Plan.
The RSUs will vest and be settled on the third anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued employment. The RSU award is governed by an award agreement and the Inducement Plan.
About Lifecore Biomedical
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR ) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore's website at .
Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information:
Vida Strategic Partners
Stephanie Diaz (Investors)
415-675-7401
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Jennifer Arcure (Media)
917-603-0681
...
Lifecore Biomedical
Ryan D. Lake (CFO)
952-368-6244
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