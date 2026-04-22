São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, April 22, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) The Rio Times · RT SP Nightlife Desk Casa de Francisca Salão opens · Ó do Borogodó Wednesday samba · Blue Note SP double bill · Largo from 6:30 pm · The circuit at full capacity - every stage except D-Edge · The Weeknd in 4 days 01 Tonight's Vibe Menu Wednesday is when the São Paulo nightlife circuit reaches full capacity - and tonight the city runs at midweek power after yesterday's Tiradentes holiday energy. At the, the- the seated main room, 150 seats - opens for the first time this week at 9:30 pm with the curadoria's centrepiece act. Check art/novo/programacao. Theruns below from 9:30 pm. Theterrace opens from 6:30 pm with free DJs. All three stages running simultaneously. At the, the double bill continues at 8 pm and 10:30 pm - check bluenotesp for tonight's acts. In Pinheiros,runs 9 pm to 2 am - the midweek samba at its familiar Wednesday intensity, gentler than yesterday's holiday Tuesday.holds daily.nightly. D-Edge remains dark until Thursday. Every stage except D-Edge is now operational. This is part of The Rio Times' daily São Paulo nightlife coverage for expats and visitors. 25 °C, 15 % rain. A comfortable Wednesday. Curadoria · Seated · Opens Tonight Casa de Francisca - Salão 9:30 pm → Sé · Three stages · Porão below · Largo from 6:30 pm Double Bill · Paulista · Show Blue Note SP - Wed 8 pm + 10:30 pm → Paulista · Conjunto Nacional · Check bluenotesp · Eventim Samba · Midweek · Pinheiros Ó do Borogodó - Wed 9 pm – 2 am → Pinheiros · ~R$20–30 cover · Metro Faria Lima Botequim · Cocktails · Daily Bar Brahma + Rabo di Galo - Constants → Brahma 11 am–1 am · Rabo from 7 pm · The anchors 02 Top Picks Today Fast scan 1 Casa de Francisca - Salão Opens + Porão + Largo Salão 9:30 pm (check programação) · Porão 9:30 pm · Largo free from 6:30 pm · R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé 2 Blue Note SP - Wednesday Double Bill 8 pm + 10:30 pm · Av. Paulista, 2073 – Conjunto Nacional · Check bluenotesp · Eventim 3 Ó do Borogodó - Wednesday 9 pm–2 am 9 pm–2 am · R. Horácio Lane, 21 – Pinheiros · ~R$20–30 cover · Metro Faria Lima 4 Bar Brahma Centro + Rabo di Galo Bar Brahma 11 am–1 am · Rabo di Galo from 7 pm · The daily constants 03 Full Rundown Venue by venue 1Casa de Francisca - Salão Opens + Porão + Largo Curadoria · Three Stages · Sé

Wednesday is when the Casa de Francisca operates at full capacity - all three performance spaces running simultaneously. The Salão opens for the first time this week at 9:30 pm with the curadoria's centrepiece act. Check art/novo/programacao. The Porão runs its underground programme from 9:30 pm. The Largo terrace opens from 6:30 pm with free DJs. The post-Tiradentes energy carries into tonight - the holiday crowd that stayed in the city transitions into the midweek circuit. The Largo-to-Brahma-to-Salão route works again: Largo at 6:30, walk to Brahma for dinner at 8, return to Palacete Teresa by 9:30. Metro Sé (Line 1-Blue).

Salão 9:30 pm · Porão 9:30 pm · Largo free from 6:30 pm R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22 – Sé · Metro Sé First Salão of the week · Check art 2Blue Note SP + Ó do Borogodó + Bar Brahma + Rabo di Galo Circuit · Midweek · Full

Blue Note SP double bill at 8 pm and 10:30 pm - check bluenotesp. The Varanda Blue for pre-show drinks. Ó do Borogodó runs 9 pm to 2 am - the Wednesday samba at midweek intensity. Cover ~R$20–30. Dinner on Mourato Coelho before - tables available midweek. Bar Brahma at São João and Ipiranga - 11 am to 1 am, live samba, the midweek calm. Rabo di Galo from 7 pm at the Rosewood. Metro Consolação for Blue Note and Rabo di Galo, Faria Lima for Borogodó, República for Brahma.

Blue Note SP: Wed 8 pm + 10:30 pm · Check bluenotesp Borogodó: Wed 9 pm–2 am · ~R$20–30 · Faria Lima Brahma: 11 am–1 am · Rabo: from 7 pm 04 Suggested Route Wednesday edition 1 6:30 pm - Casa de Francisca Largo Free vinyl DJs on the Palacete Teresa terrace. The gathering point. Walk to Brahma for dinner at 8. Metro Sé. 2 8:00 pm - Blue Note SP first session or Bar Brahma dinner Metro Sé → Consolação for the Blue Note. Or stay in Centro for Brahma samba. Both feed into the late circuit. 3 9:30 pm - Casa Salão or Borogodó or Blue Note second session Casa Salão for the seated centrepiece. Borogodó for samba to 2 am. Blue Note 10:30 pm. Three parallel options. 4 Late - Borogodó to 2 am or Rabo di Galo Borogodó final set to 2 am. Rabo di Galo for the quiet close. Tomorrow: D-Edge Moving returns. The weekend build begins. 05 Still Going After 22h Late night Wednesday after 10 pm: Blue Note SP second session at 10:30 pm. Casa Salão and Porão through ~1 am. Borogodó to 2 am. Bar Brahma to 1 am. Rabo di Galo stays open. D-Edge dark (returns Thursday).Tiradentes holiday - MASP Free Tuesday (busiest of the year). Blue Note SP. Borogodó with holiday energy. Casa Porão first 100 free. Tonight the Salão joins and the midweek circuit is at full capacity.D-Edge Moving from midnight - the electronic circuit returns. Casa full programme. Borogodó 10 pm–3 am. Blue Note SP double bill. São Jorge is a Rio de Janeiro state holiday (not SP) - normal operations in São Paulo.D-Edge Freak Chic.D-Edge NAVE. Peak Saturday.at Estádio Nilton Santos (Rio) - 4 days.Copom.Cine Jazz #4 final at Blue Note Rio.Emicida at Espaço Unimed SP.Shakira Copacabana. 06 Plan B More today ›- Both open today. MASP (10h–18h, R$85/R$42 - yesterday was Free Tuesday). Pinacoteca (Nocaute, Macunaíma, Salgado). The afternoon culture route. ›- Mourato Coelho and Aspicuelta for dinner before the Borogodó at 9 pm. Wednesday tables available. Metro Faria Lima. ›- Cine Jazz #3 at Blue Note Rio: John Coltrane / Dusseldorf (1960) + Jorge Continentino (saxophone/flute) at 8 pm + late session 10:30 pm. Scenarium reopens. Full Lapa. Bip Bip bossa nova. The Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide has the full rundown. ›D-Edge Moving. São Jorge in Rio (not SP).Freak Chic.NAVE.The Weeknd (Rio).Copom.Emicida at Espaço Unimed SP.Shakira Copacabana. Markets: B3 reopened yesterday. Ibovespa near 196k. Selic 14.75%. Copom in 6 days. 07 Getting Around Transport intelThis São Paulo nightlife guide notes normal weekday hours. Sé for Casa de Francisca and Centro. Consolação for Blue Note SP, Paulista, and Rabo di Galo. Faria Lima for Pinheiros and Borogodó. República for Bar Brahma.25 °C, 15 % rain. Umbrella advisable. All main venues indoor.99 and Uber - Wednesday surge is low.São Paulo on a Wednesday evening is at midweek calm. Standard awareness. 08 Neighbourhood Picks By zone Sé / Centro Casa Three Stages · Bar Brahma · Full Capacity Casa Salão + Porão + Largo - three stages for the first time this week. Bar Brahma 11 am–1 am. The Centro circuit at midweek. Metro Sé / República. Paulista / Consolação Blue Note · Rabo di Galo · Midweek Blue Note SP 8 pm + 10:30 pm. Rabo di Galo from 7 pm. The Paulista corridor. Metro Consolação. Pinheiros Borogodó Midweek · Dinner · 2 am Borogodó 9 pm–2 am. Dinner on Mourato Coelho. Tables available. Metro Faria Lima. Looking Ahead Thu · Moving · Fri · Freak Chic · Sat · NAVE Thu: D-Edge Moving. Fri: Freak Chic. Sat: NAVE. Sun: Weeknd (Rio). Apr 28–29: Copom. Apr 30: Emicida. May 2: Shakira. The Rio Times riotimesonline · Nightlife Guide · Published daily · São Paulo nightlife guide Compiled by the RT SP Nightlife Desk - all events verified against official sources. Prices, times, and door policies may change - always confirm before heading out. Tonight: Casa de Francisca · Salão 9:30 pm + Porão 9:30 pm + Largo free 6:30 pm · Sé. Blue Note SP · Wed 8 pm + 10:30 pm · Paulista. Ó do Borogodó · Wed 9 pm–2 am · Pinheiros. Bar Brahma Centro · 11 am–1 am. Rabo di Galo · nightly. Dark: D-Edge (Thu). São Paulo nightlife Wednesday April 22 2026. Thu: D-Edge Moving. Fri: Freak Chic. Sat: NAVE. The Weeknd 4 days. Apr 28–29: Copom.

Related: São Paulo Nightlife Guide for Tuesday, April 21, 2026 · São Paulo Daily Brief for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 · Rio de Janeiro Nightlife Guide for Wednesday, April 22, 2026