Gujarat: 8 Dead, 40 Injured As Pickup Truck Overturns In Valsad

Eight people, including three children, were killed while around 40 others were injured after a pickup vehicle overturned in the Kaparada area of Valsad district in Gujarat on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police Share Details of Tragic Incident

According to Valsad Superintendent of Police Yuvrajsinh J Jadeja, the accident took place while the group was travelling to attend a social event. "Around 2 PM, in the Kaparada district. People were travelling to a social event when they met with an accident, and their pickup vehicle overturned. More than 40 people were injured, of whom eight people died, including three children, three women and two men," he told the media.

Further police investigation is underway.

PM Modi Expresses Grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and conveyed condolences to the bereaved families. In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office said, "The loss of lives due to a mishap in Valsad, Gujarat, is saddening. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured." (ANI)

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