ENTOUCH Earns 2026 E+E Leader Award For Innovation In Sustainability

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ENTOUCH, the leader in multisite energy management, today announced that its innovative energy management platform has been named a winner in the 2026 Environment+Energy Leader Awards in Digital Transformation. The prestigious 14th annual program recognizes companies delivering measurable progress in energy management, environmental performance, and sustainability.

The award-winning platform was recognized for its profound impact in reducing emissions and enabling data-driven decision-making to solve complex energy challenges. This recognition reflects the ongoing commitment of ENTOUCH to delivering measurable energy saving results, improving operational efficiency, and helping organizations successfully navigate an increasingly dynamic sustainability landscape.

The platform is used by multisite operators to monitor energy performance, optimize consumption, and manage facilities across distributed locations.

By turning buildings into data-generating objects, the ENTOUCH energy management system creates clear pathways for multi-site businesses to drive profitability while simultaneously progressing toward vital sustainability goals. Our technology empowers multi-site operators to seamlessly manage facilities, reduce overall energy usage, and implement future-forward environmental strategies.

ENTOUCH supports multisite operators across a wide range of industries, including retail, restaurants, healthcare facilities, and commercial environments.

"This award is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to helping customers navigate complex energy challenges through data-driven innovation," said Eric Denton, CEO of ENTOUCH.

Recognition from Environment+Energy Leader highlights the ENTOUCH platform as a standout example of innovation and performance in today's evolving energy and sustainability landscape. Winners span categories including product innovation, project implementation, startup advancement, and organizational leadership.

"As organizations navigate an increasingly dynamic and uncertain operating environment, the ability to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and deliver measurable results has never been more critical," said Sarah Roberts, Co-President and Publisher of Environment+Energy Leader. "This year's winners demonstrate the innovation and leadership required to move forward with clarity and impact."

