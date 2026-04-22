Nathan Critch

Research Associate, Department of Politics, University of Manchester

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I am interested in issues related to governance, the state, and crisis management. My recently completed doctoral research focused on the politics of post-crisis public inquiries and their role within the governance of crises. This research is conceptually focused on depoliticisation and the politics of containment. More broadly, I am interested in the British state, its long-standing pathologies, and their manifestation in contemporary policymaking. I explore this in my current role as a research associate on the UKRI funded project: The UK Productivity-Governance Puzzle.

2019–2024 Doctoral Researcher, University of Birmingham

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