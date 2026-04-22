3Rd Army Corps Refutes Russia's Claim Of Capturing Luhansk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Third Army Corps announced this on Telegram and released a video.

“The latest statement by the Russian Federation about capturing Luhansk region is fake: the Third Assault Corps controls the settlements in the region!” the corps emphasized.

The 3rd Army Corps has released footage of strike and search operations being carried out by units of the 3rd Assault Brigade in the 3rd Corps' sector near the village of Novoyegorivka in the Luhansk region.

“And here-there are neither occupying forces nor infiltrated Russian soldiers. Because those who were detected were successfully eliminated by fighters of the Karakurt Colony of the 2nd Mechanized Battalion,” the corps noted.

The corps noted that the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation have repeatedly claimed to have“fully captured” or“established control” over the entire territory of Luhansk Oblast:“But every claim by the enemy is once again rendered null and void by the units of the Troika.”

Gerasimov lies about 'complete occupation ofregion' for second time – CCD

“Novoyegorivka, Nadiya, and Hrekivka are settlements under the control of Ukrainian troops in Luhansk Oblast, which continue to be held by fighters of the 3rd Assault Brigade,” the corps emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov once again announced that Russian troops allegedly have full control over the territory of Luhansk region. Ukraine has refuted this statement.

Photo: 3rd Separate Assault Brigade