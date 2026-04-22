Zelensky On Sanctions Against Russia: It Is Not About Number Of Packages, But Their Quality

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this while answering journalists' questions, Ukrinform reports.

"We must work and increase the packages of pressure on Russia. The issue is not the number of packages, but their quality and timing. The 20th package has been somewhat delayed. In my view, the reasons are the same as those related to the blocking of funds," Zelensky stressed.

He noted that Ukraine will do everything possible to achieve a positive outcome.

Zelensky meets Spain's DM to discuss air defense missiles, SAFE expansion, and joint production

As Ukrinform reported, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the European Union should expand the 20th sanctions package, taking into account the growing need for pressure on Russia since February 24, 2026.

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