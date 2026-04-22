Azerbaijan, Latvia Sign Memorandum Of Understanding
Jeyhun Bayramov shared details of the meeting on his official X page.
“On the sidelines of the visit of President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs to Azerbaijan, was glad to meet with my Latvian counterpart Baiba Braže.
We discussed ways to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Latvia relations, expand cooperation across multiple areas of mutual interest, and exchanged views on regional and global developments.
We also signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Consular Affairs between our Ministries, an important step toward enhancing consular cooperation," the post said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment