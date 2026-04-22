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Azerbaijan, Latvia Sign Memorandum Of Understanding

Azerbaijan, Latvia Sign Memorandum Of Understanding


2026-04-22 03:09:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia, Baiba Braže, held a meeting, Trend reports.

Jeyhun Bayramov shared details of the meeting on his official X page.

“On the sidelines of the visit of President of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs to Azerbaijan, was glad to meet with my Latvian counterpart Baiba Braže.

We discussed ways to further strengthen Azerbaijan-Latvia relations, expand cooperation across multiple areas of mutual interest, and exchanged views on regional and global developments.

We also signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Consular Affairs between our Ministries, an important step toward enhancing consular cooperation," the post said.

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Trend News Agency

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