What's The Common Issue In PE Coated Paper?

MENAFN - GetNews) 1. Overview of Common Problems

PE coated paper is widely used in food packaging applications such as paper cups, food boxes, and wrapping materials. However, during production and application, several common issues can arise that directly affect product performance and quality.

If not properly controlled, these issues may lead to:



Leakage

Poor sealing performance

Increased product rejection rates







2. Coating Uniformity Issues

Uniform PE coating is essential for maintaining the functional properties of the paper.

Common problems include:



Uneven coating thickness Thin coating areas that reduce barrier performance

As a result:



Water and oil resistance decreases

Heat sealing becomes inconsistent Packaging integrity is compromised

3. Adhesion Problems Between PE and Paper

Strong bonding between the polyethylene layer and the paper substrate is critical.

Typical issues:



Weak adhesion Delamination (layer separation)

Causes may include:



Improper extrusion coating parameters

Low-quality base paper Inadequate surface treatment

Consequences:



Reduced durability Failure during forming or sealing

4. Heat Sealing Performance Issues

PE coated paper is often used in heat-sealed packaging, so sealing performance is crucial.

Problems include:



Incomplete sealing

Weak seal strength Seal failure under pressure

Possible reasons:



Incorrect sealing temperature

Uneven coating Incompatible material combinations

5. Curling and Deformation

Paper curling is another common issue, especially when environmental conditions change.

Key factors:



Moisture imbalance between paper and PE layer Improper storage conditions

Impact:



Difficulty in processing and printing Poor forming performance in packaging machines

6. Barrier Property Limitations

Although PE coating provides moisture resistance, its barrier properties are not always sufficient for all applications.

Limitations include:



Moderate resistance to oxygen and grease Performance degradation under extreme conditions

This can affect:



Shelf life of packaged food Product safety and freshness

7. Environmental and Recycling Challenges

PE coated paper presents sustainability challenges because of its composite structure.

Issues include:



Difficult recycling process due to plastic-paper bonding Environmental concerns over plastic usage

As a result, there is increasing demand for:



Biodegradable coatings Alternative eco-friendly materials

8. Solutions and Improvement Measures

To address these issues, manufacturers can:



Optimize coating processes for uniform thickness

Improve adhesion through better surface treatment (e.g., করোনা treatment)

Control temperature and pressure during heat sealing

Use high-quality base paper Maintain proper storage conditions (humidity and temperature control)

In addition, innovation in materials-such as water-based coatings or biodegradable films-is becoming increasingly important.

9. Conclusion

PE coated paper remains a key material in packaging industries, but its performance depends heavily on manufacturing quality and process control.

By addressing common issues such as coating uniformity, adhesion, sealing, and environmental impact, manufacturers can significantly improve product reliability and sustainability.