What's The Common Issue In PE Coated Paper?
PE coated paper is widely used in food packaging applications such as paper cups, food boxes, and wrapping materials. However, during production and application, several common issues can arise that directly affect product performance and quality.
If not properly controlled, these issues may lead to:
2. Coating Uniformity Issues
Uniform PE coating is essential for maintaining the functional properties of the paper.
Common problems include:
-
Uneven coating thickness
Thin coating areas that reduce barrier performance
As a result:
-
Water and oil resistance decreases
Heat sealing becomes inconsistent
Packaging integrity is compromised
3. Adhesion Problems Between PE and Paper
Strong bonding between the polyethylene layer and the paper substrate is critical.
Typical issues:
-
Weak adhesion
Delamination (layer separation)
Causes may include:
-
Improper extrusion coating parameters
Low-quality base paper
Inadequate surface treatment
Consequences:
-
Reduced durability
Failure during forming or sealing
4. Heat Sealing Performance Issues
PE coated paper is often used in heat-sealed packaging, so sealing performance is crucial.
Problems include:
-
Incomplete sealing
Weak seal strength
Seal failure under pressure
Possible reasons:
-
Incorrect sealing temperature
Uneven coating
Incompatible material combinations
5. Curling and Deformation
Paper curling is another common issue, especially when environmental conditions change.
Key factors:
-
Moisture imbalance between paper and PE layer
Improper storage conditions
Impact:
-
Difficulty in processing and printing
Poor forming performance in packaging machines
6. Barrier Property Limitations
Although PE coating provides moisture resistance, its barrier properties are not always sufficient for all applications.
Limitations include:
-
Moderate resistance to oxygen and grease
Performance degradation under extreme conditions
This can affect:
-
Shelf life of packaged food
Product safety and freshness
7. Environmental and Recycling Challenges
PE coated paper presents sustainability challenges because of its composite structure.
Issues include:
-
Difficult recycling process due to plastic-paper bonding
Environmental concerns over plastic usage
As a result, there is increasing demand for:
-
Biodegradable coatings
Alternative eco-friendly materials
8. Solutions and Improvement Measures
To address these issues, manufacturers can:
-
Optimize coating processes for uniform thickness
Improve adhesion through better surface treatment (e.g., করোনা treatment)
Control temperature and pressure during heat sealing
Use high-quality base paper
Maintain proper storage conditions (humidity and temperature control)
In addition, innovation in materials-such as water-based coatings or biodegradable films-is becoming increasingly important.
9. Conclusion
PE coated paper remains a key material in packaging industries, but its performance depends heavily on manufacturing quality and process control.
By addressing common issues such as coating uniformity, adhesion, sealing, and environmental impact, manufacturers can significantly improve product reliability and sustainability.
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