Phase 3 EMN24 Iskia Study: Quadruplet Isa-Krd Regimen Significantly Improves MRD Negativity In Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma Delveinsight's Perspective On Treatment Paradigm Shift

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"Phase 3 EMN24 IsKia Study: Quadruplet Isa-KRd Regimen Significantly Improves MRD Negativity in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma"The EMN24 IsKia results were based on rigorous NGS MRD testing in all patients who achieved at least a very good partial response. In April 2026, researchers shared findings confirming that the quadruplet regimen significantly increased MRD negativity rates in every treatment phase compared to KRd. Key outcomes showed that 77% of patients in the ITT population reached the primary endpoint after consolidation.

The European Myeloma Network's (EMN) latest findings from the Phase 3 IsKia trial highlight the transformative impact of the Isa-KRd quadruplet regimen in newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM). This landmark study demonstrates that adding isatuximab (Sarclisa) to the standard combination of carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone (KRd) significantly deepens responses for over 300 transplant-eligible patients. The trial establishes Isa-KRd as a potent upfront therapy, offering new hope for achieving undetectable levels of disease early in the treatment journey.

Key Multiple Myeloma Study Highlights



Isa-KRd achieved 77% MRD negativity at 10-5 sensitivity vs 67% for the KRd triplet arm after consolidation.

The benefit was even more pronounced at 10-6 sensitivity, with 67% of quadruplet-treated patients achieving negativity vs 48% with standard triplet therapy.

Consistent Efficacy Across Subgroups: Significant MRD response advantages were retained in patients with high-risk and ultrahigh-risk cytogenetic features. The Isa-KRd regimen showed a manageable safety profile, with non-hematologic toxicities comparable to standard triplets, though higher rates of neutropenia were observed.

Market Impact and Multiple Myeloma Patient Population

According to data, the EMN24 IsKia study addresses a critical need for deeper frontline responses in transplant-eligible multiple myeloma patients. The trial randomized 302 patients across 42 sites in eight European countries, focusing on those aged 70 or younger with newly diagnosed disease. Achieving measurable residual disease (MRD) negativity early in treatment is increasingly recognized as a vital surrogate for long-term survival.

The condition is a bone marrow-based cancer characterized by the proliferation of malignant plasma cells, leading to systemic complications such as bone lesions and renal impairment. While standard triplet therapies have improved outcomes, high-risk patients often face poorer prognoses. The IsKia study results showed that high-risk patients reached a 76% MRD negativity rate at 10-5 with Isa-KRd, nearly matching standard-risk patients, whereas high-risk patients on KRd alone only reached 58%.

Furthermore, the trial results suggest that quadruplet induction is set to become the new standard of care for transplant-eligible patients. The rapid and durable responses observed with the isatuximab-based combination provide strong evidentiary support for its broad adoption in clinical practice.

Download the Multiple Myeloma Market report to understand which other factors are driving the therapeutic market @ Multiple Myeloma Market Trends.

Isa-KRd Treatment Approach

Isa-KRd represents a first-of-its-kind quadruplet combining an anti-CD38 antibody with a carfilzomib-based backbone for upfront treatment. Isatuximab targets the CD38 receptor on myeloma cells to trigger immune-mediated cell death, while carfilzomib is a second-generation proteasome inhibitor that disrupts the cancer cell's protein disposal system. This combination, along with lenalidomide and dexamethasone, aims to target disease pathology across multiple pathways. The therapy is administered in distinct phases of induction and post-transplant consolidation, providing a comprehensive approach to eradicating cancer cells.

"Achieving undetectable levels of disease early in the treatment journey may lead to better long-term outcomes," said Sanofi representatives following the trial readout. "The statistically significant rates of MRD negativity observed with the Sarclisa combination further support its potential as a best-in-class therapy for newly diagnosed patients."

EMN24 IsKia Clinical Validation and Efficacy

The EMN24 IsKia results were based on rigorous NGS MRD testing in all patients who achieved at least a very good partial response. In April 2026, researchers shared findings confirming that the quadruplet regimen significantly increased MRD negativity rates in every treatment phase compared to KRd. Key outcomes showed that 77% of patients in the ITT population reached the primary endpoint after consolidation. The responses were not only deep but also durable, with sustained 10-6 MRD negativity rates significantly higher in the quadruplet arm after one year.

Multiple Myeloma Competitive Landscape and Market Positioning

Isa-KRd enters a treatment landscape where most registrational quadruplet data previously relied on bortezomib backbones (VRd). The competitive landscape includes established regimens such as D-VRd (daratumumab-based), yet Isatuximab provides a potent alternative when combined with carfilzomib, especially for patients requiring neuropathy avoidance or those with high-risk features. The IsKia trial provides the first randomized Phase 3 evidence for adding an anti-CD38 to a KRd backbone in the transplant-eligible setting.

The broader ecosystem includes emerging pipeline therapies and MRD-adapted strategies. Isatuximab's manageable safety profile and superior depth of response at the 10-6 level provide a strong competitive differentiation, potentially influencing future clinical practice guidelines for frontline multiple myeloma care.

Explore the Multiple Myeloma Drug Battle: Isa-KRd vs. other emerging therapies. Discover how these breakthrough therapies compare in efficacy, safety, and market impact @ Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market.

Emerging Multiple Myeloma Pipeline Therapies

Several companies are actively developing next-generation multiple myeloma therapies, including Sanofi with ongoing studies of Sarclisa in various combinations. The broader pipeline includes BCMA-targeting CAR-T cells, bispecific antibodies, and novel small molecules targeting resistant disease. Despite this evolving landscape, Isa-KRd's disease-clearing potential in the frontline setting positions it as a foundational treatment for transplant-eligible patients.

Furthermore, the multiple myeloma pipeline includes advanced immunotherapies and precision medicine approaches. However, the success of the IsKia trial underscores the value of antibody-based quadruplets in achieving deep and sustained responses that have historically been difficult to reach in newly diagnosed patients.

Discover more Multiple Myeloma pipeline therapies and the clinical development progress they are making @ Multiple Myeloma Clinical Pipeline.

Broader Isatuximab Therapeutic Pipeline

Beyond transplant-eligible patients, Sanofi is investigating isatuximab's potential in transplant-ineligible settings and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. The IsKia trial readout represents the fifth positive Phase 3 result for isatuximab, potentially expanding its addressable patient population across the entire spectrum of multiple myeloma care.

Industry Expert Perspective

Clinical experts emphasize the significance of achieving deep MRD negativity. "The results from IsKia suggest that Isa-KRd could be a potent upfront alternative for transplant-eligible patients," commented leading researchers. "The addition of isatuximab measurably increases deep MRD rates with similar overall severe non-hematologic toxicity, potentially leading to a paradigm shift in management."

Learn more about what other Industry experts are saying about Isa-KRd trial results and how they will impact the treatment market @ Key Opinion Leaders on Multiple Myeloma Market.

Looking Forward

The EMN24 IsKia results represent a potential paradigm shift in upfront multiple myeloma management. While progression-free survival (PFS) data are currently immature, with a 1-year PFS of 95% in both arms, experts anticipate that the deep MRD responses will translate into long-term clinical benefits. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to focus on MRD-informed decision-making, the success of quadruplet regimens like Isa-KRd paves the way for more individualized and effective treatment strategies for NDMM patients worldwide.