Soueen Makes Its Debut At 2025 Xinjiang Building Materials Expo, Eyeing Central Asia

MENAFN - GetNews) Shandong Soueen Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce its debut at the 2025 China (Xinjiang) Decorative Materials Exhibition, taking place from July 25 to 27 at the Xinjiang Agricultural Expo Park (Jichang). This participation represents Soueen's proactive step in exploring the Central Asian building materials market, reflecting the company's commitment to steadily expanding its global presence. At the booth (number to be announced), visitors can explore Soueen's flagship products, including 3D foam self-adhesive wall stickers, 3D fabric wall stickers, and a variety of PVC/PET decorative solutions. Each product embodies Soueen's key strengths: innovative self-adhesive designs for easy installation, formaldehyde-free hot-melt adhesives for eco-friendliness, and over 1,000 texture molds for versatile styling. Crafted from XPE-a recyclable, durable, and energy-efficient material derived from LDPE-these wall stickers suit both residential and commercial spaces, blending aesthetics with sustainability.

Beyond showcasing products, Soueen aims to leverage Xinjiang's geographic advantage as a gateway to Central Asia, deepening cross-border supply chains for decorative materials and fostering partnerships with distributors, contractors, and brands across the region. With nearly 16 national patents and exports to over 20 countries, Soueen is ready to demonstrate how its green, high-performance wall stickers meet the evolving needs of Central Asian clients.

“A key reason for attending is to connect with industry peers and customers,” noted a Soueen representative.“Xinjiang's role as a hub for Central Asian trade aligns with our mission to make green decorative materials accessible globally. This expo is a great opportunity to collaborate on creating sustainable, beautiful spaces.”

Don't miss Soueen's innovative solutions at the 2025 China (Xinjiang) Decorative Materials Exhibition. Visit us to explore the perfect blend of quality, sustainability, and creativity in every wall sticker.