Soueen Makes Its Debut At 2025 Xinjiang Building Materials Expo, Eyeing Central Asia
Beyond showcasing products, Soueen aims to leverage Xinjiang's geographic advantage as a gateway to Central Asia, deepening cross-border supply chains for decorative materials and fostering partnerships with distributors, contractors, and brands across the region. With nearly 16 national patents and exports to over 20 countries, Soueen is ready to demonstrate how its green, high-performance wall stickers meet the evolving needs of Central Asian clients.
“A key reason for attending is to connect with industry peers and customers,” noted a Soueen representative.“Xinjiang's role as a hub for Central Asian trade aligns with our mission to make green decorative materials accessible globally. This expo is a great opportunity to collaborate on creating sustainable, beautiful spaces.”
Don't miss Soueen's innovative solutions at the 2025 China (Xinjiang) Decorative Materials Exhibition. Visit us to explore the perfect blend of quality, sustainability, and creativity in every wall sticker.
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