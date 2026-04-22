Repeat: Norsk Hydro: Primary Insiders Purchase Shares Under Long-Term Incentive Program And Shares To Employees
|Name
|Position
|Acquired shares LTI plan
|Acquired shares employee share plan
|New holding
|Eivind Kallevik
|President & CEO
|4,985
|343
|116,933
|Anne-Lene Midseim
|EVP, Legal and Compliance
|2,165
|343
|61,407
|Hanne K. Simensen
|EVP, Hydro Aluminium Metal
|2,849
|343
|9,856
|John Thuestad
|EVP, Hydro Bauxite & Alumina
|4,311
|343
|112,109*
|Hilde V. Nordh
|EVP, People & HSE
|1,990
|686**
|53,719***
|Paul Warton
|EVP, Hydro Extrusions
|4,865
|57,903
|Therese Rød Holm
|SVP Head of Group Internal and Leadership Communication
|1,791
|343
|16,674
|Kari E. Thørud
|EVP, Hydro Energy
|2,590
|343
|7,699
|Trond Olaf Christophersen
|CFO & EVP, Corporate Development
|2,849
|343
|26,851
|Olav Magnus Linge
|EVP, Communication & Public Affairs
|****
|343
|1,071
* Including shares in private holding company Jothur AS
** Including shares acquired under the employee share plan by close relative
*** Including shares owned by close relative
**** Olav Magnus Linge was appointed Executive Vice President (EVP) for Communication & Public Affairs, effective April 1, 2026. He was not part of the LTI-program for the Executive Management Team before this date.
Former Executive Vice President (EVP) Communication & Public Affairs, Therese Rød Holm, has been allocated 1,791 shares under the LTI program for 2025. Therese Rød Holm is no longer a primary insider.
Investor contact:
Baard Erik Haugen
+47 92497191
...
Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
...
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Attachments
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Anne-Lene Midseim
Eivind Kallevik
Hanne Karine Simensen
Hilde Vestheim Nordh
John Gabriel Thuestad
Olav Magnus Linge
Paul Warton
Trond Olaf Christophersen
Kari Ekelund Thorud
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