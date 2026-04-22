MSI Expands Midwest Presence With Grand Opening Of Grand Rapids Showroom









“The Grand Rapids location is a testament to MSI's continued momentum and long-term vision,” said Laura Larsen, Branch Leader at MSI Grand Rapids.“It strengthens our ability to meet customer demand with speed and scale, while also allowing us to invest in the region and support its economic development.”

See MSI's premier assortment and visit the MSI Grand Rapids showroom Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 pm, Tuesdays until 6:00 pm, and Saturdays until 12:00 pm.

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for QTM Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit .

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Media Contact:

Kristina Durkin

PR Coordinator

(404) 680-0220

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