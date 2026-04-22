MSI Expands Midwest Presence With Grand Opening Of Grand Rapids Showroom
MSI invites you to commemorate the event with live showroom tours, curated product showcases, and fresh design inspiration-plus exclusive giveaways. Connect with designers, builders, and fellow industry professionals on Wednesday, April 29th, from 1 PM to 7 PM. Enjoy complimentary food and drinks as you explore and network.
Marking another step in MSI's strategic growth, the 50,000 sq ft facility is built with state-of-the-art capabilities, strengthening service speed, expanding available inventory, and improving overall accessibility for customers across the Midwest. It also reinforces MSI's distribution network while contributing to the local economy through new job opportunities and ongoing regional development.The new MSI Grand Rapids showroom will feature an extensive selection of premium products, including Everlife® Waterproof Flooring porcelain luxury vinyl tile (LVT) QTM Quartz WTM Luxury Genuine Hardwood Arterra® Porcelain Pavers Rockmount® Veneers Stacked Stone Collections
“The Grand Rapids location is a testament to MSI's continued momentum and long-term vision,” said Laura Larsen, Branch Leader at MSI Grand Rapids.“It strengthens our ability to meet customer demand with speed and scale, while also allowing us to invest in the region and support its economic development.”
See MSI's premier assortment and visit the MSI Grand Rapids showroom Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 pm, Tuesdays until 6:00 pm, and Saturdays until 12:00 pm.
About M S International, Inc. (MSI)
Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI maintains 50 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada, with domestically sourced products for QTM Quartz in Latta, South Carolina, and Premium LVT in Cartersville, Georgia. MSI's product assortment includes an extensive offering of quartz, LVT, tile, turf, natural stone, and porcelain products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.
To explore MSI's complete range of products, visit .
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