Jobs In UAE: Banking, Insurance Sectors Surpass Emiratisation Targets

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's banking, financial, and insurance sectors surpassed their Emiratisation target in 2025, accrding to the Central Bank of UAE.

As of December 31, 2025, the total number of UAE nationals employed across the banking, financial, and insurance sectors reached 23,364, while the Emiratisation rate in the sectors stood at 31 per cent.

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During 2025, a total of 2,901 UAE nationals were employed, exceeding the annual target of 1,816 and achieving approximately 160 per cent of the target.

The data also showed that the total number of jobs targeted for UAE nationals between 2022 and 2027 stood at approximately 10,300.

By the end of December 2025, the number of UAE nationals employed had exceeded this target, reaching 10,780.

In addition, the compliance rate of licensed financial institutions with Emiratisation targets reached 97 per cent, reflecting the effectiveness of the policies and the success of Emiratisation efforts across the sectors.

In cooperation with federal and local entities, the CBUAE launched a number of targeted initiatives aimed at expanding the scope of Emiratisation and enhancing its outcomes.

In line with these efforts, five banks committed under the“Al Ain Initiative” to employ 1,700 UAE nationals in 2025 and 2026. By the end of December 2025, the achievement rate had reached approximately 60 per cent, with 1,016 UAE nationals employed.

The CBUAE also continues, in cooperation with the Emirates Council for Balanced Development and the Government of Fujairah, to implement the initiative targeting areas with the highest numbers of job seekers. These targeted areas include Al Dhafra and Al Sila in Abu Dhabi, Al Shuwaib in Al Ain, Masfout in Ajman, Al Rams in Ras Al Khaimah, and Qidfa and Mirbah in Fujairah, with a total of 500 jobs targeted between 2025 and 2027.

By the end of December 2025, 120 UAE nationals had been employed under the initiative, representing an achievement rate of 24 per cent.

“Emiratisation across the financial and insurance sectors is a key pillar in building a sustainable national economy,” said Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE.

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