Old Doha Port Marks Earth Day With Continued Focus On Marine Protection And Sustainable Operations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: In recognition of Earth Day, Old Doha Port is showcasing its sustainability work across marine protection, waste management, and seabed conservation.

The destination's environmental initiatives reflect its responsibility to protect the marine environment that supports its operations, heritage, and offerings.

These efforts include Old Doha Port's pollution response operations, regulated waste management practices, and the annual Seabed Cleaning Initiative, delivered by the divers, technical teams, and partners behind each of these activities.

They form part of Old Doha Port's wider environmental sustainability agenda, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the country's commitment to environmental preservation and sustainable tourism development, according to a press release issued Wednesday by Old Doha Port on the occasion of Earth Day, observed annually on April 22.

One of Old Doha Port's flagship sustainability initiatives is the annual Seabed Cleaning, first launched in 2023 and now in its fourth consecutive year.

The initiative brings together professional divers, government entities, and private sector partners to remove waste from depths of up to six meters, including plastics, abandoned fishing nets, ropes, and large debris that pose risks to marine life and safe navigation, the press release said.

Each operation is guided by pre-assessment surveys to accurately identify pollution areas, with collected waste sorted and recyclable materials processed in collaboration with specialized entities.

The annual Seabed Cleaning initiative also plays an important role in raising public awareness around marine conservation and engaging the wider community in protecting Qatar's coastal waters, it added.

Old Doha Port stressed that it also maintains a high standard of readiness to respond to oil spills and marine pollution incidents through dedicated specialized equipment.

This includes floating barriers used to contain spills on the water's surface, alongside recovery and treatment tools.

These efforts are supported by trained teams ready to act immediately in any emergency.

Response plans are reviewed and updated regularly in coordination with the relevant authorities, with routine drills carried out to ensure operational readiness.

In parallel, Old Doha Port operates a regulated waste management system for boats and marine activity within the marina.

Dedicated collection points are in place for solid waste, alongside treatment facilities for sewage water and dedicated tanks for used oils, while the discharge of any waste into the water basin is strictly prohibited.

Operators are required to follow established environmental guidelines, with ongoing monitoring carried out to ensure full compliance.