Sheikh Joaan Attends Opening Ceremony Of Asian Beach Games

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Sanya: President of the Olympic Council of Asia and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani attended the opening ceremony of the Asian Beach Games – Sanya 2026, which was held this evening at Yasha Park, in a vibrant celebratory atmosphere reflecting the rich cultural diversity of Asia.

The opening ceremony was attended by a number of senior official and sporting figures, led by H E Shen Yiqin, State Councilor of the People's Republic of China, Thomas Bach, Honorary President for Life of the International Olympic Committee and Husain Al Musallam, Director General of the Olympic Council of Asia, along with members of the Executive Board and a number of Vice Presidents.

In attendance also were Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, Second Vice President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, Secretary General of the Qatar Olympic Committee, and H E Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Hajri, Consul of the State of Qatar in Guangzhou.

This edition marks the first Asian sporting event to be held under the leadership of H E Sheikh Joaan at the Olympic Council of Asia, signaling the beginning of a new phase for sport across the continent - one that focuses on empowering youth and strengthening the role of sport as a platform for cooperation and connection among Asian nations.

The Asian Beach Games form part of the Olympic Council of Asia's multi-sport events calendar for 2026.

They will be followed by the Asian Games in Aichi–Nagoya, Japan, from September 19 to October 4, 2026, as well as the 6th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games, scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from December 13 to 21, 2026, as part of a comprehensive sporting agenda that reflects the diversity and continued development of sport across the continent.

The Asian Beach Games – Sanya 2026 will continue until April 30, featuring the participation of 1,790 male and female athletes representing 45 Asian countries, with expectations for a distinguished edition both in terms of organization and technical standards.