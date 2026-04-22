Attorney Polly Tatum Recognized As Part Of The WBJ Hall Of Fame Class Of 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Law Office of Polly Tatum proudly announces that its CEO and founding attorney, Polly Tatum, has been inducted into the Worcester Business Journal (WBJ) Hall of Fame. This prestigious recognition honors her nearly three decades of advocacy, legal excellence, and unwavering dedication to the Central Massachusetts community.

Founded in 1997 as a sole practice focused on divorce mediation, The Law Office of Polly Tatum has since grown into a thriving 14-employee firm focusing on estate planning, probate, and elder law. Driven by a lifelong desire to advocate for others, Tatum overcame early discouragement to build a highly successful practice. Her firm was notably recognized by Law Firm 500 in 2024 for achieving an outstanding 250% growth. Today, her mission centers on helping families age with dignity, making sure they can seamlessly pass their stories and legacies down to future generations.

Tatum's impact extends far beyond her legal practice. She made history as the first woman of color to serve as president of the Worcester County Bar Association and as board chair of the YMCA of Central Massachusetts. Her commitment to family and community is deeply personal; after raising three daughters, she stepped back from some community roles to raise her four great-nephews and one great-niece over the last eight years.

"Being inducted into the Worcester Business Journal Hall of Fame is an incredible honor, but the true reward has always been the lifelong relationships built with the families we serve," Tatum stated. "Whether I am guiding clients through complex estate planning, mediating a transition, or raising my own vibrant family, I understand deeply how important it is to protect what matters most. This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team and our shared commitment to safeguarding the legacies of Massachusetts families."

The Law Office of Polly Tatum tailors its comprehensive approach to Estate Planning and Elder Law to prepare families for life's inevitable changes without the added stress of court procedures or undue complications. With an emphasis on creating personalized experiences, the law firm helps clients design legacies that endure for generations.

To learn more about The Law Office of Polly Tatum and how they can support your family's future, visit our website at or call (508) 795-1557.

About The Law Office of Polly Tatum

Estate planning, probate and trust administration, elder law, or divorce and elder mediation matters can be incredibly stressful, especially if you don't know where to start. The Law Office of Polly Tatum has been making life easier for clients and their families since 1997. Our team can help you make the most out of your current situation. We offer services in the following practice areas:

Estate Planning – If you need help creating or updating your will, trust, or other estate planning documents, our team can assist you.

Probate & Trust Administration – When you lose a loved one, the last thing you want to deal with is the legalities of their estate. This is where a probate lawyer can help.

Elder Law – If you want to plan for the future and put a plan in place as you get older, The Law Office of Polly Tatum can help. With a firm that has trained mediators as attorneys, we can help families come to a resolution outside of court.

Divorce & Elder Mediation – The Law Office of Polly Tatum has attorneys that are trained mediators and can help you and your spouse come to a resolution outside of court.

The Law Office of Polly Tatum has helped clients put together effective estate plans that help them plan out a better future for their families. Our team is focused solely on enhancing the lives of our clients and their families. By addressing your issues using cutting-edge strategies, The Law Office of Polly Tatum can guide you to pursue your estate planning, probate and trust administration, elder law, or divorce and elder mediation needs.

If you're ready to take the next steps towards a new future, look no further than The Law Office of Polly Tatum to guide you. Call us today at (508) 795-1557 or visit our office in Worcester, MA to get started.