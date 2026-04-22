Rayyan Water Signs Sponsorship Agreement With QFA

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Rayyan Water has announced the sponsorship agreement with the Qatar Football Association (QFA), naming Rayyan Water as the official sponsor of the QFA's teams and competitions, highlighted by the Qatar National Football Team and the Amir Cup.

“Football is where Qatar's passion, pride, and unity come alive,” said Rayyan Water chairman Khalifa Khalid al-Rabban.“This sponsorship is our way of standing behind the national team and the competitions that bring the country together.”

“At Rayyan Water, we believe performance starts with the basics, consistency, preparation, and proper hydration,” he said.“We are proud to support sports in Qatar and to be present wherever dedication is being built, on the pitch and in the stands.”

As part of the partnership, Rayyan Water and the QFA will collaborate on visible brand presence across the sponsored competitions, alongside fan engagement initiatives designed to promote healthier match-day habits and reinforce the role of hydration in active lifestyles.

“We welcome Rayyan Water as an official sponsor across key QFA Championships and participations, including the First National Team and the Amir Cup,” said QFA general secretary Mansoor al-Ansari.“Partnerships like this strengthen our ecosystem and contribute to a better experience for fans, while also supporting the broader culture of sport and wellbeing in Qatar.”