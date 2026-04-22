HH The Amir, Syrian President Hold Talks On Regional Developments

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani held talks on Wednesday with President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed Al Sharaa, focusing on regional and international developments talks, held at the Amiri Diwan, started with HH the Amir welcoming the president and his accompanying delegation, expressing hope that the visit would strengthen cooperation and expand ties between the two countries across various sectors.

President Al Sharaa thanked HH the Amir for the warm reception and hospitality, reaffirming Syria's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations in a way that serves the shared interests of both nations and their peoples Syrian president also expressed solidarity with the State of Qatar following Iranian attacks targeting the country and other states in the region, voicing support for measures taken by Doha to safeguard its sovereignty, security and citizens the Amir expressed appreciation for Syria's stance, commending the continued cooperation between the two sides leaders underscored their commitment to supporting regional security and stability, while discussing bilateral relations and ways to further develop them meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi, as well as a number of Their Excellencies senior officials in attendance were Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Asaad Al Shaibani, along with a number of Their Excellencies senior officials the Amir and the Syrian president held a separate bilateral session to exchange views on key issues of mutual interest, followed by an official luncheon hosted in honor of the visiting delegation.