Netapp Strengthens Its Collaboration With Google Cloud On Unified Google Cloud Storage For File And Block

(BUSINESS WIRE )--NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, today shared new innovations that help customers better leverage their enterprise data, by tapping into the benefits of AI with Google Cloud.

Enterprises want to use their existing data for AI, but moving and managing that data across multiple environments is complex, slow, and expensive. NetApp is simplifying this with Google Cloud. With Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, customers can run enterprise applications, databases, and AI workloads in the cloud without rearchitecting or rebuilding their environments.

“Customers can move their enterprise data, whether block or file, into Google Cloud NetApp Volumes easily, and once it's there, they can use Google Cloud services, including for AI, directly on that data without needing to move or duplicate it again,” said Pravjit Tiwana, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Cloud Storage and Services at NetApp.“With these updates, NetApp and Google have removed a major source of cost, delay, and complexity in AI adoption.”

At Google Cloud Next 2026, NetApp and Google Cloud announced innovations that give customers greater control over their data to tap into the benefits of transformative workloads like AI using Google Cloud.

NetApp Announcements:

NetApp Data Migrator (NDM) (General Availability): A simple, multi-cloud data migration service that moves data across environments without specialized expertise.

Google Cloud Announcements:

Google Cloud NetApp Volumes Flex Unified Service Level (General Availability): A single storage pool for file and block workloads available in all Google regions. Customers can run high-performance applications including databases, high-performance computing, electronic design automation, and VMware workloads without changing their applications .

"The key to AI innovation is AI-ready data, which requires flexible, unified architecture that enables data to be fluid, not siloed,” said Sameet Agarwal, Vice President and General Manager, Storage, for Google Cloud.“Our continued collaboration with NetApp removes the traditional friction of data migration, enabling organizations to quickly drive business innovation with Google Cloud's advanced data and AI services.”

To learn more about Google Cloud NetApp Volumes, visit the NetApp booth #1607 at Google Cloud Next 26, April 22-24 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Additional Resources

AI Adoption with Google Cloud NetApp Volumes Google Cloud NetApp Volumes: Fully Managed Unified Storage Service from Google Cloud Run Enterprise Workloads without Compromise: Google Cloud NetApp Volumes Flex Unified Reaches General Availability Simplifying Cloud Data Migration

About NetApp

For more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world's leading organizations navigate change – from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.

At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform – the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.

Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world's largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.

With NetApp, data is always ready – ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That's why the world's most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.

Learn more at or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink