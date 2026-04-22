USD/CHF Forecast 22/04: Buyers Return At 0.78 (Video&Chart)
- The US dollar has jumped against the Swiss Franc during the trading session here on Tuesday as the 0.78 level continues to be an area of interest. All things being equal, this is a market that continues to see a lot of volatility and choppiness, but the market I think will be watching the 50-day EMA more than anything else.
As rates drop in America it is still a huge beneficial trade to the upside. If we were to break down, I don't short this pair. If the US dollar starts to crumble, I will just sell it against other pairs, that way maybe I can buy the Euro or the Pound or something like that and avoid central bank headaches.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewReady to trade our daily forex forecast? Here are the best online trading platforms in Switzerland to choose from.
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