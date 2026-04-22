What Will Be The Next Obesity Blockbuster?

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The latest weight loss drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro have changed the lives of many people with obesity. What will the next generation of obesity drugs look like? This content was published on April 22, 2026 - 11:50 1 minute

I report on the Swiss pharmaceutical industry and healthcare topics such as access to medicine, biomedical innovation, and the impact of diseases like cancer. I grew up just outside San Francisco and studied international affairs with a focus on development economics and healthcare policy. Prior to joining SWI swissinfo in 2018, I was a freelance journalist and a researcher on business and human rights.

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My work focuses on engaging with you, our audience, and strengthening trust in our journalism. I develop engagement tools such as multilingual debates and help distribute our content to users across platforms. A former nurse, I later pursued English linguistics and media studies where I developed a keen interest in journalism and news in the digital age.

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Two companies – Danish maker Novo Nordisk and US pharma company Eli Lilly – have dominated the market for obesity drugs.

But there are now dozens of big and small companies, including some Swiss ones, that are hoping to challenge them with a new generation of obesity drugs.

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This content was published on Apr 2, 2026 Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche is investing billions in new obesity treatments in hopes of breaking into a highly competitive market.

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