Brazil Negotiates Urea Purchase From Indonesia

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil is expected to be in the coming months one of the destinations for one million metric tons of urea that Indonesia will place on the international market. According to the Secretariat of the Indonesian presidential office,“in the future” part of the urea produced in Indonesia will be exported to India, the Philippines, Thailand and Brazil.

Indonesia produces 7.8 million tons of urea per year and consumes around 6.3 million. Part of the surplus has begun to be directed to the export market. The first destination is Australia, which is importing 250,000 tons. The remaining volume will be allocated to other countries, including Brazil, the statement said.

Urea is one of the fertilizers used in agriculture. Brazil relies on imports to meet its fertilizer demand. In the case of urea specifically, the country consumes around eight million tons per year and produces just over one million tons. Part of the input that reaches Brazil is imported from countries such as Russia and Oman. Russia is in conflict with Ukraine, and Oman is one of the Arab Gulf countries affected by the conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran.

Between January and March this year, Brazil imported USd 22.5 million in nitrogen-based fertilizers from Oman - including urea. The figure represents a 68.4% drop compared to the same period last year, according to data from Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, compiled by the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ).

Read more:

Brazilian fertilizer imports up 5.4% in January

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Claudio Neves/Ports of Paraná

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