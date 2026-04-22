Missionirnewsbreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) To Host Q1 2026 Stakeholder Update Call May 14

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE) will host a stakeholder update call on its first-quarter 2026 results on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET. The call will be led by Chief Executive Officer Nick Liuzza and Chief Financial Officer Chris Moe, who are expected to review the company's performance and provide updates on ongoing initiatives.

To view the full press release, visit

About Beeline

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core. We believe everyone's an investor seeking greater financial freedom. That's why we're leveling the playing field with the fastest, simplest loans ever, helping you reach your financial happy place.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to BLNE are available in the company's newsroom at

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